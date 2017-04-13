New Mississippi car tag celebrates Coast

Are you ready for a car tag that celebrates the Coast and donates to a nonprofit that supports tourism in the area?
It’s here. Well, almost. Orders are now being taken for a “One Coast” specialty license plate that features a great blue heron, the sun setting on water and the One Coast logo.
Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes came up with the idea of One Coast, uniting the state’s southernmost cities behind a common goal. In 2013, he invited other Coast mayors to a meeting at which he proposed all communities in the six Coast counties work together rather than compete to promote the region. Politics, culture, tourism, beautification and sports are areas in which he said the combined efforts will make South Mississippi stronger.
The One Coast logo made its debut at that meeting. On the tag, the logo is incorporated into the gold, dark teal and gray design.
The tags are $31 paid by check or $32.25 if paying by PayPal, with the processing fee included. From each tag, $24 will go to the nonprofit Tourism Fund, which supports and enhances “the tourism efforts of Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast by promoting and advancing tourism on the Mississippi Gulf Coast and making recommendations for grants that support these events and tourism efforts,” according to information provided by Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast.
The charge for the tag is in addition to the regular charged tax for a license plate. Tag registration dates will remain the same as your current tag; this payment will be for the specialty tag and is not an annual renewal.
To reserve a One Coast tag, go to gulfcoast.org/one-coast-tag.
For questions about the tag, call 228-896-6699 or email tourism@gulfcoast.org.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
