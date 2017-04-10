Things to do this week: April 10-16

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Computers 101
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. This class introduces participants to the basics of computer usage. Topics include turning your computer on and off, using the mouse and keyboard, opening programs and more. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Facebook for business and nonprofits
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Using social media for marketing can help small businesses reach more customers. Registration required. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
10 a.m.-noon
Stress-management education
Ocean Springs Hospital, U.S. 90. Free. Dr. Randy Roth will speak on the causes of stress, its impact on health, and how to better manage it. Lunch will be provided. www.singingriverhealthsystem.com
12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.
Quilting demonstration
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Free demonstrations. In celebration of National Library Week, the River City Quilters will conduct special “Make and Take” quilting programs. Several quilts will be displayed. Registration requested. 228-475-7462. Refreshments.
3:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. April 10-13
Spring Jazz & Blues Concert Series
13th Street Jazz Bistro, 2610 13th St., Gulfport. Jazz and blues entertainment lineup (no cover unless otherwise noted): April 10, open jazz jam, 7 p.m.; April 11, Gulfport High School Jazz Band, 6 p.m.; April 12, Chameleon, 7 p.m.; April 13, The Mac Magee Trio, 7 p.m.; April 14, Victor Goines & Zakk Garner “A Tribute to Cannonball Adderley & John Coltrane,” 9 p.m.; $10 cover; April 15, William Carey University Jazz Combo, 6 p.m. and The Cedric Brooks Trio, 9 p.m. 228-871-7005. www.jazzbistrogulfport.com
April 10-15; times vary
Swing ballroom dance
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. No charge. For adults interested in beginning ballroom dance. Mondays in April. Sign up at 228-769-3060.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Create with Canva
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Learn to create polished, professional-looking graphics for use on your website, social media or printing. Bring your laptop or use one of ours. Registration required. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
History of the Tuskegee Airmen
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Drive. Free. Speaker will be Charles Bowers on The History of the Tuskegee Airmen and the Lawrence E. Roberts Local Chapter. Everyone is welcome. Details: 452-7254 or president@passhistory.org. www.passhistory.org
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Tuesday
Homeschool art classes
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. In this class, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, art projects vary weekly and will focus on new skills and perfecting those already learned. All materials included in class cost. Sign up for each class individually. An advanced class, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., is for students who have been in the museum’s homeschool art program and have clay-working skills. Students must have instructor approval to enroll in the advanced class. Both classes held each Tuesday. Email education@georgeohr.org for registration information. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-noon, regular class; 1-2:30 p.m. advanced class
Beaded jewelry making
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Fee: $25 members; $35 nonmembers. Learn techniques to create jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Create necklaces, earrings, and bracelets. Tools and supplies provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is 1 week prior to class. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Parkinson’s support group
Beauvoir United Methodist Church, 2113 E. Pass Road, Biloxi. The Gulf Coast Parkinson’s Disease Support Group monthly meeting program will include a DVD titled “Parkinson’s and Anxiety and Depression.” 228-388-1478.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Family cooking classes
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Free. Discover the many healthy meals that can be prepared at home. Anyone age 6 and up may attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Presented by the Jackson County office of the Mississippi Extension Service. Space is limited. Reservations: 228-826-5857.
5 p.m.
Free college-funding workshop
Orange Grove Public Library, 12135 Old Highway 49, Gulfport. Free. Parents of high school students, learn how to get more grants and scholarships, how to pick the right college, how to get more financial aid and how to earn free tuition. Register at www.mylocalevent.org and use code: GROVE. www.mylocalevent.org
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m.
Birds of the Coast
Long Beach City Hall, 201 Jeff Davis Ave. Free. Science Café on the Coast will host “Birds of the Coast: Migration and Breeding” presented by Molly Folkerts with the Pascagoula River Audubon Center in Moss Point, who will speak about our colonially nesting Least Terns that breed on the beaches in the summer, as well as some of our other local breeding birds. Email jripoll@cableone.net. 228-863-1556.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Handbuilding in Functional Pottery
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student; $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory hand-building pottery class. Students will learn the fundamentals of working off of the pottery wheel. Introduction to glazing and work with cone 6 glazes. Fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay and a basic tool kit. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Coast Chorale rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Spring rehearsals have begun. All singers are welcome. Details: Allen Henson at 228-324-8213. www.coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Intermediate ballroom dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. The $80 course lasts eight weeks and teaches waltz, swing, foxtrot, rumba and cha cha. 228-324-3730. amourdanzar@att.net
7:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
Breakfast Club
Breakfast Club, 1223 Government St., Ocean Springs. Ocean Springs Democrats’ Breakfast Club meets every Tuesday. Open to all. No membership dues.
8 a.m.-9 a.m.
AARP Tax Aides
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. The AARP Tax Aides are available to assist with 2016 tax returns until April 15. Bring your Social Security number and tax documents. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday
W.O.W. luncheon
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport. Meeting free to attend or enjoy a catered lunch for $10. Fun, fellowship and networking luncheon. 228-284-2449. www.wowgulfcoast.com
Noon-1 p.m.
Tomato Troubleshooting
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. Christian Stephenson, Hancock County Extension agent, will give tips and facts about tomatoes and will answer questions. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Coffee House open-mic night
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Coffee House Poetry for teens and adults to help celebrate National Library Week. Show off your talent at this ’20s style, jazz-era open-mic event. Recite your original poetry or favorite verse (must be suitable for all ages). Coffee and light refreshments provided by the Friends of the Library. 228-826-5857.
4 p.m.-6 p.m.
Mississippi Coast Military Officers Association
Bay Breeze Event Center, Keesler AFB, 500 Ploesti Drive, Bldg. 6732, Biloxi. $20. Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise will speak. RSVP by Monday. 228-388-8298, 228-377-2334.
5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Diamondhead city candidate forum
Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle. Free. Please send questions to diamondheadrec@gmail.com. 228-222-4626.
5:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play and provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Author presentation
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Free. In honor of National Libraries Week, an author presentation by Mississippi author Katy Simpson Smith, author of “We Have Raised All of You: Motherhood in the South, 1750-1835(2013).” Pass Christian Books will have copies of Smith’s books available for purchase at the event. 228-452-4596. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7-$11, not including Ticketmaster fees. 228-233-3465.
6:35 p.m.
Thursday
Lunch and Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $15; nonmembers: $16. Join Chef Cheri Hiers and learn how to whip up this delicious lunch. Menu: Curried chicken salad on a bed of fresh spring vegetables, carrot cake. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Coloring event
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57. “April Showers” free adult coloring for ages 17 and up. Music, spring-themed bookmarks and coloring images of nature. Relax, unwind, socialize and enjoy light refreshments provided by the Friends of the Vancleave Library. 228-826-5857.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Matinee in the Bay movie
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U. S. 90. The matinee film chronicles the story of a team of black women mathematicians who served a vital role in NASA during the early years of the U.S. space program. Popcorn and drink served. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Afternoon movie
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. Free. Movie is about Poppy, the happiest Troll ever born, and the curmudgeonly Branch, who, after the Bergens invade Troll Village, set off on a journey to rescue her friends. Popcorn and drink served. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Self-defense classes
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Get schooled in self-defense. Instructor Bon Ha, 1st-degree black belt Shotokan karate, has tips such as awareness of your surroundings, defense and attack techniques and more. Registration limited to the first 20. Ages 8 and up, but children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult; families welcome. Register by calling 228-875-1193.
6 p.m.
Pedal in the Pass
War Memorial Park, Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Free. Monthly bicycle dinner ride starts at 6 p.m. Optional dinner follows at one of our downtown restaurants (Dutch treat). Everyone is welcome. This is a leisurely, fun route for the whole family. Helmets are required. 228-452-3315.
6 p.m.
Free college-funding workshop
Long Beach Public Library, 209 Jeff Davis Ave. Free. Parents of high school students, learn how to get more grants and scholarships, how to pick the right college, how to get more financial aid and how to earn free tuition. Must pre-register at www.mylocalevent.org and use RSVP code BEACH 228-863-0711. www.mylocalevent.org
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Meet the candidates
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jackson County campus, 2300 U.S. 90, Gautier. Democratic voters from Pascagoula, Moss Point, Gautier and Ocean Springs are welcome to meet the candidates for city office, who will be available for one-on-one questions. Introductions and a short program will follow. Light refreshments. Hosted by the Democratic Women’s Federation of Jackson County. 228-497-9602.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Beginning Wheel Throwing
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student/$20 materials fee. A six-week introductory wheel throwing class. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Those Were the Days Concert
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $15; nonmembers:$18. Put on your grooviest threads in celebration of Nancy Wilson’s birthday, and listen to the tunes of William Florian, former lead singer of the New Christy Minstrels. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Cirque Italia
Gulfport Premium Outlets, 10000 Factory Shop Blvd., Gulfport. Cirque Italia tent show mixes entertainment and technology with the element of water. See acrobatics, dance, contortion, and even high-performance BMX and roller-skating. Details: www.cirqueitalia.com 228-867-6100. www.cirqueitalia.com
7:30 p.m. April 13-14; 1:30, 4:30 and 7:30 p.m. April 15; 1:30 and 4:30 p.m. April 16-17
AARP Tax Aides
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Mississippi 603. Free tax assistance. Bring your Social Security number and tax documents. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Friday
Second Friday Book Club
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Mississippi 603. Discussion topic: “The Whistler” by John Grisham. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m.-noon
Lunch & Learn
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $15; nonmembers: $16. Learn, taste and enjoy a great lunch with Chef Cheri Hiers. Menu: Bourbon and root beer glazed ham, mac and cheese, roasted Brussels sprouts, angel food cake. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Learn it with Lynda.com
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Lynda.com can help you learn almost any software. Bring your laptop or tablet. Registration required. 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
3 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Blues at the Beach
Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. Free summer concert series hosted by Emerge Pascagoula. Bring lawn chairs and blankets to enjoy the show by Fat Man Squeeze. 228-938-2356.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per student. Bring your sweetie for a fun night of throwing pots on the pottery wheel. Each student chooses two pots to keep. Wear clothing you can get dirty, and feel free to bring snacks and drinks. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Easter Egg Hunt
Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. The 39th annual Easter egg hunt will have more than 20,000 eggs for children to hunt, by age groups. Visit with the Easter Bunny. The Movie Under the Starts will begin at 8:15 p.m. Free. Concession food available. Bring a lawn chair, picnic blanket and family friends. Rain-out location will be the Pascagoula Recreation Center. 228-938-2356.
6:30 p.m.-10 p.m.
Friday-night dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner at 7:30 and $10 casual-dress dance at 8 p.m. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m-10:15 p.m.
AARP Safe Driving Class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Workbook costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. State law requires insurers to give seniors who attend an approved driver safety course a discount on their auto insurance. For details, call 228-432-7816 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com. www.harrison.lib.ms.us
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Saturday
Easter egg hunt
Gulf Coast Family Church of the Nazarene, 14700 Big Ridge Road, Biloxi. Free. Afternoon of fellowship and fun with an Easter egg hunt, games, a bounce house, face painting, cake walk, cotton candy and a Bible lesson. 228-875-0860.
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Advanced block printing
Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $75. We will create two blocks using the same image. Have an idea and sketches of the image you would like to work with. Class size is limited; class must be paid for at time of reservation. Call 872-3164 or email educate@walterandersonmuseum.org to reserve your spot.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Easter egg hunt
War Memorial Park, Pass Christian. Presented by the Pass Christian Park Commission. Special appearance by the Easter Bunny.
10 a.m.
Springtime wind chimes
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12. Children will work with templates to make mermaid wind chimes. Children under 4 must have a parent or guardian present. Pre-registration required. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Mudslingers: Try Your Skills on the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Create two pots to keep. Wear clothes you can get dirty. Class limited to 10 students. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival
The University of Southern Mississippi, South Lawn of Gulf Park campus, U.S. 90, Long Beach. The 2017 Southern Miss Jazz and Blues Festival will feature performances by seven popular bands and artists, such as Shea Ladner, the Coast Big Band, Army Jazz Band and the Sofia Goodman Group. About 40 vendors will offer arts and crafts and food. Festival T-shirts and posters will also be available for sale. Student organizations at the Gulf Park campus will provide a number of children’s activities, such as carnival games, face painting, an obstacle course and a bounce house. Children will also get to meet Seymour and the Easter Bunny and participate in an Easter egg hunt, beginning promptly at 11 a.m. for ages 12 and under. 228-865-4500. www.usm.edu/gulfcoast/jazz-blues
10 a.m.-6 p.m.; Easter egg hunt at 11 a.m.
Digital Media Tutor
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Get help with your digital creation in video, audio, graphics, animations and other digital objects. The tutor can help with the Adobe Creative Cloud programs, show you how to draw on our digital pen tablet or design 3D objects. Must have an email address and be comfortable with Windows and a mouse. By 30-minute appointment. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
Noon-4 p.m.
Easter egg hunt
Willie Lock Park, 1723 20th St., Gulfport. The Soria City annual Easter Egg Hunt and Family Day Out 2017 features an egg hunt for ages 1-12, games, prizes, refreshments and fun. Donations of plastic eggs filled with candy or money are needed and can be picked up April 10-12. Please call 228-239-8655 to make a donation.
Noon-5 p.m.
Family Movie Saturday
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. The movie tells the story of fuzzy, sparkling trolls and is rated PG. Light refreshments and popcorn provided by the Friends of the Ocean Springs Library. Bring your own snacks and folding chair or blanket. 228-875-1193.
2 p.m.
Meet the Spirits
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $40. Meet the Spirits is a ghost hunt at Beauvoir the third Saturday of every month. 228-388-4400. www.visitbeauvoir.org www.sparsparnormal.com
6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Farmers Market
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-noon
Volunteer at the garden
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. Free. Volunteer at your local community garden. We will be tilling, planting, tidying up, and prepping for our spring garden. Please wear weather- and work-appropriate clothes, closed-toe shoes, and bring gloves and hats, bug spray and sunscreen. BYO gardening tools recommended, although we do have some extras.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. Featuring local, sustainable produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Junior Chef Day Camp
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Members: $35; non-members: $45. Do you have a young chef at home? Kids 8 and older can learn kitchen secrets. Instructor: Chef Cheri Hiers. Menu: turkey burger with fresh bun, oven fries, vegetable fritters, chocolate pudding. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
