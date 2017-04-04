Memorials ensure the slain, their families won’t be forgotten

Homicide victims and their families won’t be forgotten this week, when the public is invited to attend two different memorial celebrations in Gulfport.
Strength, Resilience and Justice is the theme for this year’s annual candlelight ceremony sponsored by the District Attorney’s Office in Gulfport. The office prosecutes criminal cases in Harrison, Hancock and Stone counties.
The ceremony is 11 a.m. Friday at First Baptist Church of Gulfport, 12190 U.S. 605. A reception starts at 10:30 a.m.
The program also will celebrate the work of service providers, the importance of communities responding to crime and the ongoing healing of crime victims and survivors of the slain, DA Joel Smith said. A law enforcement victim advocate and a community victim advocate also will be honored. For details, call 228-435-4003.
At last year’s program, Autumn Bolden-Smith, 14, sang and spoke of how she was sexually assaulted at age 11, and now wants to encourage other victims to tell someone so they can get help.
Under His Wings — KRB Foundation will hold a memorial ceremony for Friday night at the Good Deeds Community Center, 15101 Madison Street. It starts at 7 p.m.
Lester and Latasha Bryant founded the group earlier this year. Their son, Keon Rashod Bryant, was shot to death in Gulfport on March 24, 2015.
The foundation also will hold a grief workshop on Saturday. For details, call 228-617-9400 or email Underhiswingskrb@yahoo.com.
Both programs are held in conjunction with National Crime Victim’s Rights Week, an observance that began Sunday and runs through Saturday.
Robin Fitzgerald: 228-896-2307, @robincrimenews
