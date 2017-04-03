Things to do this week: April 3-9

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Jackson County Republican Women’s Club
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jackson County campus, 2300 U.S. 90, Gautier. Club meets the first Monday of each month. All are invited. Lunch will begin at 11:30 a.m. and the program at noon. Email jcrw1@hotmail.com for more info. 228-497-9602.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Sensory Friendly Day
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $3. Sensory Friendly Day is exclusively for children with autism spectrum disorders and sensory-processing differences to have a fun and interactive learning experience in a comfortable, less-crowded environment with light and sound reduction. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Swing ballroom dance
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. No charge. For adults interested in beginning ballroom dance. Mondays in April. Sign up at 228-769-3060.
5:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
Author visits Stone County
Award-winning children’s author Louise Borden will speak from 9 to 10 a.m. and 1 to 2 p.m. at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Perkinston campus, 51 Main St., Malone Fine Arts Building. 601-928-5211. Borden will sign books at Stone County Library, 242 Second St. South, Wiggins, from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. 601-928-4993.
9 -10 a.m. and 1-2 p.m. at MGCCC, 5:30 6:30 p.m.at Stone County Library
Greg Iles book signing
Pass Books & Cat Island Coffeehouse, 300 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Best-selling author Greg Iles signs the final installment in his trilogy, “Mississippi Blood.” Copies will be available for him to sign. Details: 228-222-4827. www.passbooksonline.com
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Art in Mind
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. In conjunction with Alzheimer’s Mississippi, the Art in Mind program is designed to provide meaningful social engagement for individuals with early- to mid-stage dementia and their caregivers. Join us for an art activity and discussion followed by lunch. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Tuesday
Homeschool art classes
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. In this class, from 10:30 a.m. to noon, art projects vary weekly and will focus on new skills and perfecting those already learned. All materials included in class cost. Sign up for each class individually. An advanced class, from 1 to 2:30 p.m., is for students who have been in the museum’s homeschool art program and have clay-working skills. Students must have instructor approval to enroll in the advanced class. Both classes held each Tuesday. Email education@georgeohr.org for registration information. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10:30 a.m.-noon, regular class; 1-2:30 p.m. advanced class
Beaded jewelry making
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Fee: $25 members; $35 nonmembers. Students will learn techniques to create jewelry using fine Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Create necklaces, earrings, and bracelets of their choice and take them home at the end of each class. All tools and supplies provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is 1 week prior to class. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Family cooking classes
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Highway 57. Free cooking classes in April. Discover the many healthy meals that can be prepared at home. Anyone age 6 and up may attend. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Space is limited. Reservations: 228-826-5857.
5 p.m.
Easter egg hunt
Gulfport Sportsplex, 17200 16th St., Gulfport. Free. Visit with Easter Bunny at 5:30 p.m. Egg hunts (ages 0-12) start at 6:30 p.m. sharp. www.gulfport-ms.gov
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Handbuilding in Functional Pottery
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $220 per student; $20 materials fee. A six-week introductory hand-building pottery class. Students will learn the fundamentals of working off of the pottery wheel. Introduction to glazing and work with cone 6 glazes. Fee includes one 25-pound bag of clay and a basic tool kit. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Coast Chorale rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Spring rehearsals have begun. All singers are welcome. For additional information, call Allen Henson at 228-324-8213. www.coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
William Carey Crusaders at Biloxi Shuckers
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $7, plus Ticketmaster fees. The university’s baseball team faces off against the Shuckers in this exhibition game. 228-233-3465.
6:35 p.m.
Intermediate ballroom dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. The $80 course lasts eight weeks and teaches waltz, swing, foxtrot, rumba and cha cha. Call 228-324-3730 for details. amourdanzar@att.net
7:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
Biloxi Farmers Market Festival
Downtown Biloxi Farmers’ Market, 949 W. Howard Ave. Free. Festival Series kickoff, the first of six Farmers Market Festivals. Market vendors, entertainment by Davis & Sax and hourly giveaways. The April theme, Cake Celebrations, will feature cake-decorating demonstrations, cake walks, and cupcake decorating for the kids. Grilled hamburger and hot dog lunch available. Biloxi Farmers Market is under I-110 at Howard & Hopkins, and will be open Tuesdays and Thursdays. For details, contact 228-435-6339 or email mainstreet@biloxi.ms.us. biloxi.ms.us
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
AARP Tax Aide
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave., Waveland. Free tax assistance. Bring your Social Security number and tax documents. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Wednesday
Coffee Club
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Spend an hour with Cree Cantrell learning about financial markets and investing while discussing current economic events. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Stress management education
Singing River Hospital, 2809 Denny Ave., Pascagoula. Free. Dr. Randy Roth will speak on the causes of stress, its impact on health and how to better manage it. 228-809-5000. www.singingriverhealthsystem.com
12:15 p.m.-1 p.m.
Animation and Illustration class for teens
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $115; $105 members (Sullies included). These lessons will focus on types of animation and illustration, their similarities and their differences. Sketch, sculpture, and photography will be included. Some key focus lessons include: Anime art, comic book art, cartoon illustration art, stop-motion animation/clay animation, flip book animation. Instructor: Jessica Swart. Registration deadline was March 29. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
4:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. April 5, 12, 19, 26
‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ planning meeting
Mental Health Association of South Mississippi, 4803 Harrison Circle, Gulfport. Join the planning group to ensure the 10th annual event is a success on July 21. Planning task force will meet first Monday of the month until July. 228-864-6274. www.msmentalhealth.org
5 p.m.-6 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play and provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Homeschool kitchen knife skills
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members; $20 non-members. Does your child show an interest in cooking? Chef Cheri Hiers teaches basic knife skills required in the kitchen. Registration deadline was March 30. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Informative lecture
University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast, 730 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach. Free. Norman Robinson, retired WDSU-TV news anchor, will present a formal lecture in Hardy Hall Ballroom titled “Who are You, and How Does that Influence Your Thoughts and Actions?” A meet-and-greet at 11:45 a.m. Refreshments. 228-865-4500.
11:45 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Make a marbled mug
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd., St. Martin. Free, but registration required. Transform ordinary white coffee mugs into useful and decorative items using just water and nail polish. All supplies furnished. Limited seating; registration highly recommended. 228-392-3250.
5:30 p.m.
Genealogy meeting
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. Free. Ocean Springs Genealogical Society meeting, with presentation by Gene Williams concerning the Indian Wars in Georgia, Alabama and Mississippi. Open to all. 228-875-1193.
6 p.m.
White Coats and Wine fundraiser
Poolside wine tasting will benefit St. Vincent de Paul Community Pharmacy, a nonprofit organization dedicated to ensuring that the poor in the southernmost counties of Mississippi receive prescription medication they need. Sample food and nearly 100 wines to music by New Orleans jazz pianist Matt Lemmler, bid in a silent auction and more. Evening casual dress. Tickets: $100 each or $150 per couple. www.svdprx.org. 228-374-9097.
6 p.m.-9 p.m. April 6
‘The Little Mermaid’
Presented by Downstage Productions Theatre, 1316 30th Ave., Suite B, Gulfport. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for students, seniors and military. Buy tickets at downstagetheatre.com
7 p.m. April 6-8; 2 p.m. April 9
AARP Tax Aides
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603, Kiln. Free tax assistance. Bring your Social Security number and tax documents. 228-255-1724. www.hancocklibraries.info
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Friday
Digital Media Tutor
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Get help with your digital creation in video, audio, graphics, animations and other digital objects. The tutor can help with the Adobe Creative Cloud programs, show you how to draw on our digital pen tablet or design 3D objects. Must have an email address and be comfortable with Windows and a mouse. By 30-minute appointment. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
1 p.m.-4 p.m.
Mudslingers: Try Your Skills on the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Come throw pots on our pottery wheels and see if clay is your new hobby. We will help you create two pots to keep. Wear clothes you can get dirty. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-noon
Youth Fish Fry and Silent Auction
Handsboro Baptist Church, 1421 E. Pass Road, Gulfport. Suggested donation is $10 for adults; $5 for children 10 and under. Benefit for the church’s Youth Department. Fried fish feast includes choice of catfish or speckled trout (while quantities last), baked beans, coleslaw, hush puppies or roll and dessert. Take-out available. Tea (with eat-in only). 228-896-3796.
4 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
First Friday
Downtown Biloxi Grown-Up Easter Egg Hunt, 782 Water St., Biloxi. Free. Participate in the hunt through shops and restaurants, and win cash and prizes. Pick up Easter egg baskets and rules at the Magnolia Hotel; fliers will note locations and specials. Music by Amber Dawn. 228-435-6339. mainstreetbiloxi.com
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Spring Break Explosion
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $50-$100. Lil Uzi Vert & Friends will be live in concert for Spring Break. Full lineup to be announced. 228-233-3465. www.springbreakexplosion.com
6 p.m.-11 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per student. Bring your sweetie for a fun night of throwing pots on the pottery wheel. Students will be guided through the process of making pots, with two to keep. Wear clothing appropriate for a clay studio, and feel free to bring snacks and drinks. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Family Cooking Class
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $12.50 per person. Visit with the Easter Bunny and create an Easter craft. Bring your camera to capture this moment. Menu includes Bunnies on a log, Bunnies in the snow and carrot patch with dip. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Friday-night dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner at 7:30 and $10 casual-dress dance at 8 p.m. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
‘And the Ball and All’
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St., Biloxi. General admission $20, student/senior/military $15. Story of the ladies of the Krewe of Terpsichore, faced with a dilemma when their treasury comes up missing. 228-432-8543.
8 p.m. April 7; 2 and 8 p.m. April 8; 2 p.m. April 9
Twerk Fest 4
Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 general admission ; $45 VIP. Official kickoff party for Biloxi Black Beach Weekend. DJs, celebrities and featured artists. 228-594-3700. www.mscoastcoliseum.com/events/2017/twerkfest4
9 p.m.
Saturday
Easter Extravaganza
Barbara Ferrill Softball Fields, 1940 Edgers Road, Biloxi. Citywide Easter carnival with Easter Bunny, inflatables, games, egg hunt, free Easter bags. Pictures with Easter Bunny, $5, or bring your camera. Egg hunt begins at 3 p.m. for children 0 to 11 years old. Refreshments will be sold. Details: 228-388-7170. biloxi.ms.us
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Daylily Society meeting
St. Martin Public Library, 15004 Lemoyne Blvd. Free. Program by Tim Lockley, retired research scientist, about good bugs, bad bugs and what we can do about them. We will also discuss upcoming flower show. Everyone welcome. 228-392-3250.
1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Cooking from scratch
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $38 per person. Join food writer Julian Brunt and partner Kim Wilson for a different kind of cooking class. Not a demonstration, it is from scratch, start to finish. Menu: Collard greens bruschetta with homemade tomato chutney, Sous Vide rack of pork over Mississippi grown and milled grits, and homemade bread pudding. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
VFW and Auxiliary District 1 meeting
VFW Post 3373, 4724 Vega St., Pascagoula. District membership meeting for all members of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and Auxiliary. 228-769-8387.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Learn to make Seed Bombs
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. No charge, supplies furnished. Seed bombs are a wonderful way to plant seeds in places that normally wouldn’t get much attention or are difficult to access. Learn how to create seed bombs packets. The flowers support wildlife, bees and butterflies. Registration suggested as seating is limited. 228-769-3060.
10 a.m.-noon
Raku firing workshop
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $45 per student. Fun raku workshop led by Gulfport artist Christian Bailey. Students can bring two bisque-fired pots about 5 by 5 inches to glaze and raku fire at our studio. Bisque pots will also be available for purchase to glaze and fire. Limit of 15 students. Traditionally, raku firing encourages a potluck lunch atmosphere, so please bring a dish to share. Or we have restaurants nearby. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mad Hatter’s luncheon and Fashion Show
Biloxi Yacht Club, 408 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $40 per person, reservations only. Unlimited champagne and buffet, wonderland of 20 prizes, hat contest. Info and reservations: Betsy at Biloxi Yacht Club ext. #1.
10:45 a.m.-2 p.m.
Film Festival
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Inaugural youth film festival, showcasing the works of students paying tribute to Mississippi’s rich history and legacy in honor of the state’s bicentennial. The theme is A Celebration of Mississippi Heroes. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
2 p.m.
Sisterhood tea
Orange Grove Community Center, 14416 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport. $5 per person. Harrison County 4-H is hosting an Afternoon Tea Party for mothers, daughters, grandmothers, sisters, girlfriends, women and young girls. Experience social graces and enjoy the fellowship. Attire will include hats and gloves. We invite 4-H members, Scout troops, church groups or any adult and youth group. Details: 228-865-4227 or s.watkins@msstate.edu.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Second Saturday Artwalk
Old Town Bay St. Louis. Free. Old Town stays lively all day, with many merchants and restaurants offering specials. The pace picks up after 4, when gallery openings and live music keep the streets humming. Each month, one or two Old Town businesses take the spotlight as “hot spots.” 228-463-9222. www.baystlouisoldtown.com/2nd-saturday-artwalk.html
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Second Saturday: RENEW a night of worship and rest
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Join us for song, Scripture, prayer and communion each Second Saturday. All are welcome. Each service is led by a different local musicians. 228-467-4538. mainstumcbsl.org
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
Murder Mystery fundraiser
St. Rose De Lima Holy Spirit Center, 301 S. Necaise Ave., Bay St. Louis. $30 each or two for $50. Dinner and a show, where your job is to guess “whodunit.” “Suspects” will fool and cajole you all in search of a treasure. Proceeds will help St. Rose de Lima Catholic Church.
6 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Messiah Chorus
First United Methodist Church, 2710 Pascagoula St. Free. Mississippi Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus’ 65th season performance of Handel’s oratorio, “Messiah.”
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Second Saturday bike ride
Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. Enjoy one of two scenic rides along Pascagoula’s Historic Bike Trail: 8 a.m. ride will cover 12-18 miles at 12-15 mph.; 10 a.m. ride will cover 2-6 miles at less than 10 mph. 228-938-2356.
8 a.m.-10 a.m., 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Farmers Market
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave. Local honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-noon
Volunteer at the garden
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th Street, Gulfport. Volunteer at your local community garden. We will be tilling, planting, tidying up, and prepping for our spring garden. Please wear weather- and work-appropriate clothes, closed-toe shoes, and bring gloves and hats, bug spray and sunscreen. BYO gardening tools recommended, although we do have some extras.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. Local, sustainable produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Easter egg hunt
Jones Park,Gulfport. Free. Visit with the Easter Bunny at the city of Gulfport’s Easter Egg Hunt and enjoy activities beginning at 9 a.m. Egg hunts for ages 0-12 start at 10 a.m. sharp. www.gulfport-ms.gov
9 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Quilting show
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Free quilt show, Handmade from the Heart, presented by the Vancleave Quilting Bees. Door prizes, grand prize; hands-on demonstrations. Refreshments provided by the Quilting Bees. 228-826-5857.
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Car Show and Family Day
Crosspoint Church, 15046 N. Swan Road, Biloxi. Car viewing, games and Easter egg hunts, all free. Car show registration, $20 per vehicle. Bake walk, inflatable obstacle course, games and face painting. The egg hunts: Toddlers-4 years old, 10:30 a.m.; 5-7 years old, 11:15 a.m.; 8-10 years old, 1 p.m. Entertainment by Crosspoint’s youth band Assembly Line and the Wade Baptist Puppet Show, along with many individual acts. Concession-style food will be sold. Proceeds support mission efforts. 228-328-2481. mycrosspoint.org
9:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Sunday
‘Beauty and the Beast’ auditions
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Auditions are open to students in grades 1-5. Children will be asked to read from the script and sing a short segment of a song. Those who are not strong readers may recite something they know. Boom box available. Production dates are July 12-16. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
1 p.m.-3 p.m.
Messiah Chorus
Greater Mount Olive Baptist Church, 4303 Tennessee Ave., Gulfport. Free. Mississippi Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus’ 65th season performance of Handel’s “Messiah.” 228-864-2224.
3 p.m.-5 p.m.
