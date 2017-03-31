28 minor to moderate injuries in charter bus crash

State police say one charter bus carrying students on a field trip rear-ended another one on Interstate 10, causing 28 minor injuries.
It happened Friday morning near Laplace. The two charters were heading east. Trooper Melissa Matey says one of the charter buses had slowed because of traffic congestion. The driver of the second bus failed to slow down and struck the first bus.
Matey said the driver of the second bus was cited for careless operation. She said the students, ages 16 and 17, were from Lee High School in Baton Rouge.
School officials told Baton Rouge media that 24 of those injured were students. They were on a field trip to New Orleans for a Pelicans basketball game and a visit to the World War II museum.
