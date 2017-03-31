Mobile police raid gas stations selling crack pipes

Mobile police say they arrested 16 people during simultaneous raids of 10 gas stations that were selling crack pipes and other illegal drug paraphernalia.
Authorities previously said 17 had been arrested but in a statement Friday revised that number to 16.
Officers seized more than $500,000, pipes and candies laced with the psychoactive chemical in marijuana from the stores Thursday morning.
Police Chief James Barber says the gas station sweep was the culmination of a six-month investigation that included sending undercover officers to the shops to buy the items. Police also conducted searches of the gas station owner’s homes.
The suspects were charged with a total of 29 misdemeanors and one felony. A press release says two of the people arrested are undocumented immigrants and will be deported.
