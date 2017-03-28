Kids, teen killed in crash were ‘precious children,’ superintendent says

A memorial vigil Tuesday night will celebrate and honor the lives of two children and a teenager killed in a crash that resulted in the arrest of the car's driver.
The vigil begins at 7:30 p.m. at Central Elementary School on Mississippi 26.
“You could not ask for more precious children,” George County Schools Superintendent Pam Touchard said of the three students who died in the crash Saturday on Mississippi 198 just east of Depot Road. “We hate to lose them, but we know they are in God's hands.”
Killed were first-grader Sierra Jean Dixon, 7, and fourth-grader Terra Dixon, 9, both students at Central Elementary School; and their brother, Spencer Havard, 16, a student at George County High School.
The mother of the children, Jackie Dixon, was also in the car and suffered critical injuries. She remains hospitalized at the University of South Alabama Medical Center in Mobile.
Two other passengers, Jody Baxter, 21, and Demi Ferguson, 7, suffered injuries but were treated at a hospital and released.
The vehicle's driver, Jesse Edward Dickerson, 23, ran from the scene and was later arrested on four counts of leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death or serious bodily injury.
Dickerson said he loved all of the people in the vehicle on his way into court Monday. He is being held on a $1 million bond at the Jackson County jail.
Since the deaths, the George County School District has had grief counselors there for the students.
“The children are very upset,” Touchard said Tuesday. “They don't understand but in time God will heal all wounds.”
The School District will continue to have counselors on campus and in classrooms as needed “to help the young children overcome with grief.”
Margaret Baker: 228-896-0538, @Margar45
