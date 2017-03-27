Things to do this week: March 27-April 2

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Basic Sewing Series
Harrison County Extension Office, 2315 17th Street, Gulfport. $40 per person. Morning or evening sewing series for beginners. Each participant will complete three projects. Sewing machines are provided but you are welcome to bring your own. 228-865-4227.
10 a.m.-noon, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Harrison County Republican Women
The Great Southern Golf Club, 2000 East Beach Drive, Gulfport. $15 luncheon. Speaker DeBora Simpson on being a Republican black woman in 2017. 228-896-3536.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
History of Spring Training on the Gulf Coast
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. $10 for members, $12 for nonmembers. Monthly luncheon and speaker Gary Higginbotham, local sports historian. Call 228-452-7254 for details. All are welcome. Proceeds benefit the Historical Society. www.passhistory.org
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Adult Coloring Night
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. Bring your favorites colors and pencils and enjoy an evening of adult coloring. Or just use ours. There will be mellow music and some refreshments. 228-467-9240. www.hancocklibraries.info
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Tuesday
Don’t Be Fooled By Fake News
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Nonpartisan tools and techniques for evaluating the trustworthiness of local and international news you see online. Bring your laptop or use one of ours. Registration required. Call 228-533-0755 (Pearlington) or 228-467-5282 (Bay St. Louis). www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Transgender town hall meeting
University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast, 730 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach. Free. Learn about issues affecting the transgender community from a group of knowledgeable panelists representing many facets of the transgender experience 228-865-4500.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Coast Chorale rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Free. Coast Chorale (a civic Choral ensemble) spring rehearsals have begun. All singers are welcome. For additional information, please contact Allen Henson at 228-324-8213. www.coastchorale.org
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
‘Birder Wise’ small-business seminar
Indian Point RV Resort, 1600 Indian Point Pkwy., Gautier. $60. The Pascagoula River Audubon Center’s “Birder Wise” is a four-hour program tailored to small business and tourism-related entities interested in learning how to understand and recognize the needs and desires of the growing nature tourism sector. The registration fee includes materials. Pre-registration by March 27 at noon is required. To register or for more information, contact Mark LaSalle at 228-475-0825 or mlasalle@audubon.org.
8 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Wednesday
Vietnam POW/MIA/KIA remembrance
Biloxi National Cemetery, 400 Veterans Ave., Biloxi. Free. Remembrance ceremony. Retired Maj. Gen. James Garner will speak. 228-388-6668. www.crusadersforveterans.com
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Clydesdales in Pascagoula
Downtown Pascagoula, Delmas Avenue. Take a carriage ride around downtown behind the World Champion Express Clydesdales. Get up close and personal to have your picture take with these 2,000-pound, rare black-and-white majestic horses that stand nearly 8-feet high.
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Gulfport Table Tennis club is open every Wednesday from 6-9 p.m. Free to play and provides great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Learn to paint fantasy flowers
Gulfport Galleria of Fine Arts, 1300 24th Ave. $45. All materials included. Instructor: Florida watercolor artist Sharon Long. www.gulfportgalleria.com
9 a.m.-noon
Thursday
Discover Paris
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Informational session about the upcoming arts-centric trip to Paris. Dave Vince of Tour with Dave and artist Frank Janca will discuss the art, museum and cultural activities and itineraries. Trip will be Sept. 16-23, and the cost is $3,300. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
5 p.m.-6 p.m.
Heart and Heritage: A History of Gulf Hills
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free. Attend a Gulf Hills-style reception and learn about the history of this iconic Gulf Coast hotel. Current and former staff and former patrons will discuss its unique history. Appetizers from the ’50s. 228-818-2878.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Taste of South Mississippi
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. $30 per person. An evening of fun and fellowship. Dine on heavy hors d’oeuvres from the best restaurants South Mississippi has to offer and bidding on silent-auction items. All proceeds go to The Salvation Army’s youth programs. 228-207-1218. krocmscoast.org/programs/taste-of-southms/
5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
‘The Invisible Patients’
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Writer, producer and director Patrick O’Connor’s documentary film follows the medical care of four chronically ill patients over four months. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Line dancing class
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. All ages can join Ericka Nicholson for free line dancing fun. Start Sign up today by calling the library at 769-3060. www.jgrls.org
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
‘The Little Mermaid’
Presented by Downstage Productions Theatre, 1316 30th Ave., Suite B, Gulfport. Tickets are $20 general admission, $15 for students, seniors and military. Buy tickets at downstagetheatre.com.
7 p.m. March 30-April 1, 2 p.m. April 2, 7 p.m. April 6-8, 2 p.m. April 9
Friday
Special Olympics fish fry
Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center — Biloxi Fire Department, 170 Porter Ave., Biloxi. Fish fry for Law Enforcement Torch Run benefiting Special Olympics. Fish or hamburger plate includes potato salad and baked beans, $5. Eat in or delivery available on orders of two plates or more. Orders: 228-435-6112.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
The NOW: Tech trends simplified
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. The NOW is where you can learn about things you’ve heard or read online. You’ll get simple explanations on everything from drones to GMOs, Wikileaks to crowdfunding and more. Bring your laptop or tablet to enhance your experience (or you can simply listen to the presentation). Registration required. Call 228-255-4800. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Opening reception
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Please join us for the opening reception of two exciting art exhibitions: “Monsters, Creatures, Apparitions, and Other Beasts: Robert Warrens” and “Mrs. M. Abrams: Dapper Bruce Lafitte.” 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Free Friday Nights
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free Friday Nights is a great time to “treat” friends and family members to a night at the museum. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Gulf Coast Big Rig Truck Show
Coast Coliseum and Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $8-$10; free to under age 12, active military and CDL holders. New events this year: A convoy on Beach Boulevard on Friday night with show trucks and trucks honoring the military and a bonfire for sponsors. Saturday: Dave Nemo will host a forum with some of sponsors saluting the military and first responders. Sunday: Jake Brake Competition and Truck Competition. 228-594-3700.
7 p.m. March 31, 10 a.m.-6 p.m. April 1, 10 a.m.-3 p.m. April 2
25th-year church celebration
True Deliverance Outreach Ministries, 2727 22nd Ave., Gulfport. Church’s 25th-anniversary speakers: Friday, Prophetess Latonya Powers of Warrior of Christ Global Outreach Ministries, Marietta, Georgia; Saturday, Elder Pierre McGrew of Greater Anointing Deliverance Ministry, Atlanta; and Sunday, Apostle Bennie Kelly of Holy Deliverance Church of God Fayetville, North Carolina. 228-864-9106.
7 p.m. March 31, 5 p.m. April 1, 11 a.m. April 2
Revival
Long Beach Community Church, 186 E. Old Pass Road, Long Beach. Hear the word of God and feel the movement and operation of the Holy Spirit. 228-863-7477.
7 p.m.-9 p.m. March 31-April 2
The Mulligan Brothers Concert
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $15 members, $18 nonmembers (general seating). The Mulligan Brothers is an Americana folk-rock band from Mobile. 228-818-2878.
7:30 p.m.
Friday-night dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner at 7:30 and $10 casual-dress dance at 8 p.m. 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Mississippi Bicentennial Celebration: South
Centennial Plaza, 200 E. Beach Blvd., Gulfport. Many events are free. The weekend of festivities kicks off Friday with a history-making ceremony that will feature, among other art and history exhibits, the unveiling of a Mississippi commemorative postage stamp. The oak-shaded beachfront property, originally intended for the state’s centennial in 1917, will play host to two days of tastings of Coast cuisine, live music of many varieties, and salutes to military. The Governor’s Concert on Saturday will welcome The Band Perry, Jaimoe’s Jasssz Band, and Paul Thorn, among other notables during the five-hour show.
9 a.m.-9:30 p.m. March 31 and 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m. April 1
Saturday
Family Fun Day and Easter egg hunt
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. Families with children to age 12 are invited to spend the day at the library. Free Easter egg hunt, then games and a movie matinee at 1:30 p.m. Refreshments provided by Friends of the Moss Point Library. For more information call 228-475-7462.
10 a.m.
Gulf Coast Walk For Christ
Join community members in a Walk for Christ starting at 471 Caillavet St. in Biloxi, across from IP Casino. The walk will go down to MGM Park and back. Walkers are asked to wear white shirts and bring water, as well as nonperishable canned food items to donate to Loaves and Fishes in Biloxi, The Lord Is My Help in Ocean Springs and the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence. Organized by Gulf Coast Walk for Christ. Detail: Becky Desporte at 228-282-9941.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Celebrate the Gulf
War Memorial Park, Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Free. Celebrate the Gulf, a marine-education festival, is held in conjunction with Art in the Pass. Visit more than 25 exhibits related to the wise use, preservation or conservation of valuable aquatic and coastal resources. 228-452-3315.
10 a.m.-3 p.m.
Art in the Pass
War Memorial Park, Scenic Drive, Pass Christian. Free. More than 100 artists from 15 states will display in the two-day juried arts festival of painting, photography, printmaking, sculpture, pottery, fiber arts, glass arts, woodworking and jewelry. Also cooking demonstrations by local and regional chefs using fresh Gulf seafood both days. 228-452-3315. www.ArtinthePass.com
10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 1, 2
Panoramic View of Gospel Music
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $12 adult; $8 child. Groups from across the area will sing praise and glory throughout the afternoon. 228-818-2878. themaryc.org
2 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Rock the Cause 5K
Pascagoula Beach Park, 600 City Park St. $20-$25. Benefit for Adrienne’s House, the satellite domestic violence shelter program of the Gulf Coast Center for Nonviolence. Runners, walkers, baby strollers and even tutu-wearers are encouraged to sign up. Awards for the top three male and female finishers in their age divisions and overall male and overall female. 228-938-2356.
7 a.m.-10 a.m.
Wounded Warriors benefit
D’Iberville Moose Lodge, 5145 W. Gay Road. Platters cooked by “Chef Cornbread” will be sold for $12 from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Platters will include beef brisket, pulled pork, chicken, sausage, baked beans and cole slaw. Beverages extra. All ages are invited and welcome who support our Wounded Warriors benefit. Music by SouthWind from 7 to 11 p.m. No cover for band. Details: 228-392-2465.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. dining; 7 p.m.-11 p.m. music
CASA Superhero 5K Run/Walk
Main Street and Beach Boulevard, 114 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Race registration $25 through March 30 and $30 on the day. Dress as your favorite superhero and support CASA of Hancock County. Food, drinks, entertainment and a tiny Titans children’s area will be available after the race. 5K race begins at 8 a.m. At 9 a.m., the children’s 1-mile fun run will begin. www.casahancockcounty.org
7 a.m.-11 a.m.
April Fool’s Day Celebration
Dr. Frank Gruich Sr. Community Center, 591 Howard Ave., Biloxi. The First Ever George Ohr April Fool’s Day Celebration will honor George Ohr, “the Mad Potter of Biloxi.” Fun and frivolity, mirth and merriment, silliness and satire on a day uniquely suited for such Ohr-rageous behavior. Tickets at 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Volunteer at the garden
34th Street Wholistic Gardens and Education Center, 808 34th St., Gulfport. Volunteer at your local community garden. Volunteers will be tilling, planting, tidying up and prepping for the spring garden. Please wear weather- and work-appropriate clothes, closed-toe shoes, and bring gloves and hats, bug spray and sunscreen. BYO gardening tools recommended, although some extras are available.
8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Farmers Market Arts and Crafts Day
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave. A community gathering of local farmers and artists of handmade arts and crafts, every other month on the first Saturday on the corner of Jeff Davis and Fourth Street. Also at the market until noon: local honey, fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, herbs, beeswax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, frozen Cajun foods, goat’s milk soap, annual and perennial bedding plants, hanging baskets, breads, muffins, cookies, pastries and more. TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. Local, sustainable produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
National Tartan Day
Point Cadet Marina, 119 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $5 per person up to $20 per family; 6 and under free. Celebration of Scotland’s Treaty of Arbroath signed in 1320. Precursor of our Declaration of Independence. Also celebrates Scottish contributions to America and the world: television, radar, telephone, penicillin, Tarmac, etc. 228-436-9312. mshighlandsandislands.org
9 a.m.-5 p.m.
Sunday
Author book signing
St. Alphonsus Catholic Church, 502 Jackson Road, Ocean Springs. Author Johnnie Bernhard will sign books and read from her Southern Literary Fiction novel, “A Good Girl,” in Our Lady of Perpetual Help Bookstore. 228-875-5419. www.johnniebernhardauthor.com
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Navy Day
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Meet your Navy Team during Mississippi Gulf Coast Navy Week. Participating units include Navy Band Southeast, Seabees from Naval Construction Group 2, sailors from the USS Mississippi and USS Ramage. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
Noon-5 p.m.
Spring revival
Mount Pleasant United Methodist Church, 14255 Rippy Road, Gulfport. Theme: The Keys to Spiritual Transformation. Speaker: The Rev. Kevin Carter of Canton United Methodist Church. 228-863-2709.
6 p.m. April 2, 7 p.m. April 3, 4
Right 2 Ride bicycle race
River Park, 4100 Clark St., Pascagoula. A community-awareness bicycle ride and race offering an 8-mile ride as well as 20- and 40-mile races. Sanctioned by USA Cycling and fully supported.
9 a.m.
