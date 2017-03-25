Amber alert issued for baby abducted in Alabama

An Amber Alert was issued Saturday afternoon after police say an 11-month-old child was abducted by a man and woman in Gordo in west Alabama.
AL.com reported that 11-month-old Christian Clay Perkins is believed to be in extreme danger, according to an alert issued by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
The report says the child was abducted by her parents, Blake Perkins, 19, and Tandra Goff, 18. The baby is believed to have been in foster care at the time of the abduction.
The trio may be traveling in a faded black Honda, according to the alert.
Goff is described as being a white woman with green eyes and brown hair. She is 5-foot 4 inches tall and weighs about 119 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to call Gordo Police at 205-367-9804, the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency at 1-800-228-7688 or 911.
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
