Will Bay’s zoning law snafu mean legal trouble down the road?

They may be almost seven years late, but Bay St. Louis officials said Friday night the city’s zoning laws will be published for public review.
The City Council voted unanimously to publish the city’s zoning ordinance from 2010, which may never have been published as required by law.
The council met to consider whether it would declare a moratorium on the issuance of permits, which it rejected.
“A moratorium is just not feasible,” Councilman Lonnie Falgout said. “We have a lot of things going on here.”
Falgout said the ordinance will be published in the Sea Coast Echo and on the city website Saturday. Thirty days after publication in the Echo, the newspaper of record for municipalities in Hancock County, it will go into the city archive as official ordinance, Falgout said.
The presumed ordinance oversight could bring legal wrangling down the road, he warned.
“It could give us problems. We decided to let it ride and deal with anything that might surface.”
