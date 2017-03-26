Education Notebook

Post on social media and win money
High school seniors who celebrate their college decisions by announcing them on social media could win up to $5,000, with an additional opportunity to win $1,000 offered only to Mississippi students. For the third year, the College Board is hosting its annual Collegiance College Decision Day social media contest to celebrate college-bound students across the country. Students who share a video, Boomerang or photo announcing their college decision on Instagram with the hashtag #Collegiance will be entered for a chance to win $5,000.
This year, Mississippi students could win even more money for college. Include #CollegianceMS in your post for a chance to win $1,000. The deadline to post is May 15. The 10 most creative entries win cash prizes, including $5,000 for the best video.
The College Board is providing the additional opportunity for Mississippi students in support of College Countdown MS.
College Countdown MS is part of a national effort, the American College Application Campaign, that shares the goal of easing the admissions, financial aid and enrollment process for students, particularly first-generation and low-income students, and ensure they apply to at least one postsecondary institution.
Visit collegiance.wcm.collegeboard.org to learn more about Collegiance. More information on College Countdown MS is available at collegecountdownms.com.
Riojas, Buckley are STARs at St. Patrick
Juan Ramon (J.R.) Riojas, a senior at St. Patrick Catholic High School, has been named St. Patrick’s STAR (Student-Teacher Achievement Recognition) student for the 2016-17 school year.
The STAR program is sponsored by the Mississippi Economic Council’s M.B. Swayze Educational Foundation. STAR students are selected on the basis of academic excellence. To become STAR student, the graduating senior must have the highest ACT score in the class, the highest set of sub-scores, and at least a 93 academic average.
Riojas is the son of Dr. Ramon and Amy Riojas of Woolmarket. After graduating, he plans to attend a four-year university and major in political science with aspirations to attend law school. Riojas is student-body president and has been a member of the St. Patrick Student Council for six years. He also is Mu Alpha Theta president, Chess Club president, Mock Trial Attorney captain, Quiz Bowl captain, a member of the Campus Ministry Team and a member of the State Championship soccer team.
Riojas designated Amber Buckley as his STAR teacher, the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to his scholastic achievement. Buckley teaches AP English language and composition, English III and English I. She is the Student Council adviser at St. Patrick.
Ladner, Cranford are STARS at OLA
Our Lady Academy senior Abby Ladner has been named STAR student for the 2016-17 school year by the Mississippi Economic Council M.B. Swayze Foundation, sponsor of the Student-Teacher Achievement Recognition (STAR) program. The purpose of the STAR program, established in 1965, is to recognize outstanding students and teachers in Mississippi.
Ladner selected OLA science Teacher Julie Cranford as her STAR teacher, the teacher who has made the greatest contribution to her scholastic achievement.
PRCC students earnacademic honors
Pearl River Community College students Kristen Smith and Skylar Taggart, both of Carriere, were honored recently during the Phi Theta Kappa All-Mississippi Academic Team luncheon in Jackson. They were named to the PTK All-Mississippi Academic Second Team.
Smith is the daughter of Mike and Lisa Smith of Carriere and Cheryl Smith of Saucier. She is captain of the national-champion String of Pearls dance team and plans to major in secondary English education at the University of Southern Mississippi.
Taggart is an officer in the Iota Mu chapter of PTK and a member of the PRCC STEM Club and the National Association of Rocketry. The son of Penny Taggart of Carriere and William Taggart of San Francisco, he plans to attend Georgia Tech to major in aerospace engineering.
PRCC anchors All-State Jazz Band
Fourteen musicians from Pearl River Community College were selected for the Mississippi Community College All-State Jazz Clinic band, held at Hinds Community College in Raymond.
Participating from PRCC were Curtis Peters of Columbia and Josiah Hicks of Taylorsville, alto sax; Jonathyn Masters of Purvis, tenor sax; Tristan Baggett of Picayune, Vincent Canoy of Pass Christian, Garrett Pittman of Gulfport and Alberto Moroyoqui of Bay St. Louis, trombone; Chase Mitchell of Wade, Peyton Stephens of Carriere, Kyle Whitfield of Picayune and Briton Meadows of Pass Christian, trumpet; Tony Especto of Ocean Springs, bass; and Joseph Heitzman of Waveland, drums.
The All-State Jazz Band was directed by Bart Marantz, former director of jazz studies at Booker T. Washington High School for the Performing and Visual Arts in Dallas, who works with the jazz education program at The Thelonius Monk Institute in Washington.
Perkins on dean’s list
Christopher Allen Perkins, a senior majoring in computer science at the University of Rochester, has been named to the dean’s list for academic achievement for the fall 2016 semester. Perkins, a resident of Kiln, is the son of Louise Perkins and Richard Perkins and a graduate of Saint Stanislaus College in Bay St. Louis.
