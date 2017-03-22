Ocean Springs principal named top administrator

The principal of Ocean Springs High School has been selected as a finalist in the state’s congressional district administrator of the year program.
Vickie Tiblier beat out administrators in the fourth congressional district, which covers all school districts in 13 South Mississippi counties.
She is one of four finalists from across the state. MDE will select the winning administrator in April.
Tiblier has worked as a teacher, counselor and administrator for 28 years. Now the principal at Ocean Springs High School, she oversees students from pre-K through high school.
Under her leadership, U.S. News and World Report ranked OSHS the third highest high school in the state last year.
The report also gave OSHS a silver medal designation for college preparedness of students and student performance on state tests.
The high school saw significant improvements after it expanded its advanced placement (AP) program through a grant and partnership with the National Math and Science Initiative. Student qualifying scores in AP math and science improved by 2,100 percent and scores in AP math, science and English courses saw a 1,200 percent increase.
Ocean Springs Superintendent Bonita Coleman-Potter nominated Tiblier for the award.
“We are so proud of Dr. Tiblier and all the things she and her staff have accomplished over the years. I am excited to see the many great things that are to come,” Coleman-Potter said.
Tiblier’s education philosophy is to provide courses for students that are technology-heavy and that consider global issues so that students develop an appreciation and understanding of cultural diversity, Coleman-Potter said.
A few of Tiblier’s other accomplishments include:
▪ Tiblier’s work with at-risk students led to the development of the collaboration of organizations to benefit at-risk youth, called COAST.
▪ MDE recognized the high school as a model inclusion school in 2016.
▪ The high school has also implemented the Unified Basketball and Sparkle Cheerleading Teams programs that allow students with disabilities to participate in sports at the school.
▪ Tiblier is also on the Ocean Springs Parks and Recreation Board.
▪ Tiblier is participating in the Mississippi School Boards Association’s Superintendent Leadership Academy. The program prepares participants to become future superintendents.
