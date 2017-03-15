Beware the ides of March? What you need to know about March 15

Wednesday is March 15 — commonly known as the “ides of March.” It was on this day in 44 BC that Roman Emperor Julius Caesar was murdered my members of his own senate. Caesar’s death was the centerpiece of the William Shakespeare play “Julius Caesar.”
So should you see a soothsayer somewhere in your journeys today, here are five things you need to know about the ides of March.
I’m your vehicle, baby
The Ides of March is also a rock band that started in Illinois in the mid-1960s. The band had its biggest hit in 1972 with the song “Vehicle.” At the time, it was the fastest-selling single for Warner Bros. It has been covered by Tom Jones and Bo Bice.
The political thriller
While the actual of ides of March was definitely a political thriller in its own right, it was also the title of a 2011 political thriller starring George Clooney and Ryan Gosling. It was also directed by Clooney. The film was not, however, released on March 15. Instead, it made its theatrical debut in October.
Every ides has it thorn
March 15 is also the birthday of Poison front man Bret Michaels, who turned 54 on Wednesday. Michaels will be reuniting with his old band Poison this summer for a tour with Def Leppard.
Michaels shares the birthday with actress Eva Longoria, who is 42.
Thawing the Cold War
On March 15, 1990, Mikhail Gorbachev was elected the first President of the Soviet Union.
What’s up, Maine?
In 1820, Maine became the 23rd US state on March 15.
