Best-selling suspense writer coming to Bay

Best-selling author Greg Iles will be the guest speaker at the next Authors & Characters @ Your Library program at 11:45 a.m. April 4 at the Bay St. Louis-Hancock County Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St Louis. He will discuss “Mississippi Blood,” the final installment in his trilogy.
To buy an autographed copy of the book, visit Bay Books, 131 Main Street Suite B, Bay St. Louis, by 3 p.m. April 3. Iles also will be at Pass Christian Books, 300 E. Scenic Drive, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. April 3.
Greg Iles grew up in Natchez and is a 1993 graduate of the University of Mississippi.
“Natchez Burning” and “The Bone Tree” are the previous two books in the trilogy. His first novel, “Spandaux Phoenix,” was published in 1993. Before his literary career and marriage, Iles was in the rock band Frankly Scarlet; he has been a member of literary musical group The Rock Bottom Remainders. The group also included such writers as Stephen King, Amy Tan, Dave Barry, Mitch Albom, Roy Blount Jr., Ridley Pearson and James McBride. Counting “Mississippi Blood,” he is the author of 18 published works of fiction.
Lunch is available for the Bay St. Louis event for $10 payable to the Library Foundation at the door. Seating will be very limited and reservations are required. To make a reservation, call 228-467-5282.
