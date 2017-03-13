Things to do this week in South Mississippi: March 13-19

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Makana Art Studio and Farm
Makana Art Studio & Farm, 8317 Delynn Drive, Biloxi. $15 and older. 228-365-5308. www.Makana-Art.com
10 a.m.-9 p.m.
How Mississippi celebrates historical birthdays
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Drive. Speaker will be Jim Miller with the Mississippi Historical Society. Details: 452-7254 or president@passhistory.org.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
The Taffetas: Taffeta Memories!
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. Cost: $22.50 general admission; $19.50 seniors, students, EMS, active military. A musical journey through the Fabulous ’50s. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
7:30 p.m. March 14-18 and 2 p.m. March 19
Tuesday
St Patrick’s Day Irish Dancing
Rage Dance Center, 2200 Bienville Blvd. Suite B, Ocean Springs. Classes are Tuesdays at 5 p.m. for ages 4 through 7 and 6 p.m. for ages 8 and older. 228-243-3993.
Advanced Homeschool Art Class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. This class is for those students who have been in the museum’s homeschool art program and have clay working skills. Students must have approval from the instructor to enroll. Email education@georgeohr.org with registration information. Working with Plaster Molds: Action Figures 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Come Learn to Wet Felt
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Wet felting is the art of producing felt from wool and other animal fibers. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m.-noon
Social Media After Death
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Andy Collins with Mississippi State Extension Service will be teaching a digital literacy class on “Social Media After Death.” What happens to your email accounts, Facebook page, etc., after you have passed on? Ideas on planning ahead will be covered in this class. However, class size is limited. Details: 228-452-4596 or passchristianlibrary@gmail.com.
10:30 a.m.-noon
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Fees: $25 members/$35 nonmembers. Create necklaces, earrings and bracelets using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Tools and supplies provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is 1 week prior to class. 228-818-2878.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Lapsit Storytime
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. This event will be held again Saturday, March 18, at 11 a.m. Youth services assistants will present a special storytime and activities event for parents with babies and toddlers. Parents and their children will enjoy an interactive time reading together, singing, and moving along with stories. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 769-3060.
11 a.m. March 14 and 18
Technology Trends Simplified
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. The NOW is where you can learn about things you’ve heard about or read online. You’ll get simple explanations on everything from drones to GMOs, to Wikileaks to crowdfunding and more. Learning a little helps to stay current. Bring your laptop or tablet to enhance your experience (or simply listen to the presentation). Registration required. Details: 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Google Drive
Create documents, spreadsheets and presentations with Microsoft programs. Bring your fully charged tablet or laptop, or use one of ours. Bring your Google login and password. Registration required. Details: 228-255-1724 or www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes
3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
Adult coloring event
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. Supplies provided. Adults are invited to the meeting room to enjoy some down time from a busy day and let worries melt away. Relaxing music, coloring pages and supplies provided, but you are welcome to bring your own. No registration required. Details: 769-3060.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Coast Chorale Rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Spring rehearsals have begun. All singers are welcome. Details: 228-324-8213, 228-467-4538 or www.coastchorale.org.
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Intermediate Ballroom dance lessons
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. The $80, eight-week course teaches waltz, swing, foxtrot, rumba and cha cha. Details: 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
Sharing Made Simple
Moss Point Riverfront Community Center, 4400 Denny St. We want to invite residents growing food to share their fresh local produce with others by donating surplus from their farms, gardens or fruit trees year-round. We want to reduce farm waste and help bridge the gap between hunger and local food sources, making it available to our friends and neighbors. Seniors and families with children will then have access to fresh, healthy, locally grown food they might not be able to afford or aren’t able to grow. Details: 228-218-5239.
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Wednesday
Gulf Coast Winter Classics Horse Show
Harrison County Fairgrounds, 15321 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Free. This six-week show highlights some the sport’s finest equine athletes from across the nation. With about 1,000 horses exhibiting and 12,000 spectators, this is the largest hunter/jumper show on the Mississippi Coast. Spectators attend free each Sunday. 228-832-8620.
10 a.m. March 15 and 8 a.m. March 17 and 9 a.m. March 19
Plant Propagation
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave., Pass Christian. Christian Stephenson, Hancock County extension agent, will discuss how to propagate plants at home. Details: 452-4596 or email passchristianlibrary@gmail.com 228-452-4596.
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Lymphedema education
Singing River Health System Neuroscience Center, 3603 Bienville Boulevard, Ocean Springs. A certified lymphedema specialist reviews lymphedema signs and symptons and how to manage them. Details: 228-818-9620 or www.singingriverhealthsystem.com/services/cancer/support-groups/
4 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
Mary C. O’Keefe Tea Party
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $20 members; 30 nonmembers. Join us to celebrate Mary C. O’Keefe’s birthday. Menu: Cucumber and herbed cheese sandwiches, gougeres filled with shrimp salad, tomato mini-pies, chicken and waffles, peaches and cream, scones, fruit mini-tarts, lemon lavender cakes. Details: 228-818-2878.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play. Great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. Details: 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Starting Plants at Home
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Christian Stephenson, Hancock County Extension Agent will discuss how to propagate plants at home. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
‘Invisible Patients: Life at the Edges of the Health Care System’
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Science Cafe on the Coast offers those with minimal background in science the chance to meet and discuss scientific issues in a relaxed social setting. Admission is free and open to all. Details: passchristianlibrary@gmail.com or 228-452-4596 or www.invisiblepatients.com.
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Thursday
Sixth annual Chili Cook Off
Pascagoula Senior Center, 1912 Live Oak Ave. $2. 228-769-8329.
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Restore Mississippi Sound
The Nourishing Place, 630 Tennessee St., Gulfport. Restore Mississippi Sound cares very deeply about the coastal waters and the quality of Coast life the waters can provide — if they are safe and healthy. We urge you to join us and help us to bring the Mississippi Sound back to its former beauty, health and sustainability. That is our hope and our heritage.
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Line Dancing Class
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. All ages are invited to join Ericka Nicholson for some Line Dancing fun at the library to learn how to line dance. Start dancing to all types of music from beginner to advanced. Details: 769-3060.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Friday
Using the Internet to Get Stuff Done: Even More Stuff
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603. If you attended the first class in learning how to find and accomplish useful and interesting things on the Internet and want to learn more, join us for another informative, fun-filled class. Bring your laptop or use one of ours. Registration required. Call 228-255-1724.
2:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Untangled: A women’s conference
USM Gulf Coast, 730 East Beach Blvd, Long Beach. Features author and speaker Jo Saxton and worship leader Kristen Leigh in Fleming Auditorium. Cost: $20, available at gulfcoastblessings.org or Lifeway in Gulfport. Details: gulfcoastblessings.org
6 p.m.-9:30 p.m. March 17, 7:30 a.m.-noon March 18
‘School of Rock’
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $13 general admission; $10 seniors; $7 students, military. Details: 228-897-6039 or www.lmdc.org.
7 p.m. March 17-18, 3 p.m. March 19
Roald Dahl’s ‘Willy Wonka Jr.’
Hancock County Performing Arts Center, 7140 Stennis Airport Drive, Kiln. Cost: Adult $10, children $8. Details: 228-255-6247.
7 p.m. March 17-18
Watoto Children’s Choir
Central Bible Church, 2005 Longfellow Drive, Bay St. Louis. Children’s choir from Uganda will be sharing lively music, beautiful smiles and message of hope. Details: 228-493-4796.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
‘The Foreigner’
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave. Admission is $16 for general admission, $13 seniors and $11 child. Reservations are recommended. Details: 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.org
7:30 p.m. March 17-18, 2 p.m. March 19
‘Few Good Men’
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St. General admission $15, student/senior/military $12. Adult content. Details: 228-432-8543.
8 p.m.-10:30 p.m. March 17-18
Saturday
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per student. Bring your sweetie for a fun night of throwing pots on the pottery wheel. Students will be guided through the process. Choose two pots to keep, which we will glaze and fire and have ready in about two weeks. Please wear clothing appropriate for a clay studio. Details: 228-374-5547.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 18 and 24
Fourth annual Easter Egg Hunt
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $10 per car load. Pictures with the Easter Bunny. Age groups: 0-6 years old and 7-13 years of age. Details: 228-388-4400 or visitbeauvoir.org.
11 a.m.
Family Campout
Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. Tent setup starts at noon. Dinner, breakfast, campfire, outdoor movie, beach activities, kayaking and fishing and fun. Bring your bike or skates and join in the fun! $5 per person, children 2 and younger are free! 228-938-2356.
Noon
Digital Media Tutor
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Get help with your digital creation in video, audio, graphics, animations and other digital objects. The tutor can help with Adobe Creative Cloud programs, show you how to draw on our digital pen tablet, or how to design 3D objects, and help you print them on the 3D printer. Prerequisite: Must have an email address and be comfortable with Windows and a mouse. Details: 228-467-5282 or www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes.
Noon-4 p.m.
St. Joseph Altar
St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church, 4114 First Street, Moss Point. St. Joseph Altar honors an old Italian tradition. Learn the history of the altar and enjoy traditional Italian and Sicilian cookies. Donations will be accepted for the poor at the altar.
3 p.m.-6 p.m. March 18, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. March 19
Meet the Spirits
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $40. Meet the Spirits is a ghost hunt that takes place on the Beauvoir property. Guests will be divided into groups and taken to the different "hot spots" on the property, such as the main home and the cemetery, to meet the spirits. Details: 228-388-4400 or www.visitbeauvoir.org or www.sparsparnormal.com
6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Heart Walk
Beach Park, 600 City Park St., Pascagoula. The Jackson County Healthy For Good Heart Walk, an event to benefit the American Heart Association, brings together walkers and walk teams, survivors of heart disease and stroke, and lifestyle change heroes who are raising money to combat heart disease and stroke. Proceeds fund research, education and community programs. Details: www.jacksoncountyheartwalk.org. or 228-604-5302 or 228-938-2356 or laura.koury@heart.org.
7:30 a.m.-11 a.m.
Farmers Market at Long Beach
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave. Honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, maple syrup, herbs, bees wax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, Cajun foods, handmade soap, fruit trees, milk, cheese, meat, breads, muffins, cookies, tamales and more. Details: TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com or facebook.com/TFMatLongBeach
8 a.m.-noon
Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State-certified farmers market featuring local, sustainable produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb and honey. Details: www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Eagles 4535 Open Car Show
Fraternal Order of Eagles, 10368 Third Ave., D’Iberville. First open car show will take place at Ginger and Auto Mall Parkway. Top 25 awards; dash plaques, specialty and sponsored awards; refreshments, 50/50 drawings and music. Registration is $20. Fraternal Order of Eagles #4535. 228-280-8300.
8 a.m.-3 p.m.
Blessing of the Bikes
First United Methodist Church, 2717 U.S. 90, Gautier. 17th annual CMA Gulf Coast Blessing of the Bikes. 228-497-1698.
9 a.m.-noon
Unity Festival
Ninth annual Unity Festival, 1903 31st Ave, Gulfport. Free. Community festival promoting unity and impacting communities. Vendors, music, entertainment, children activities, parade and family fun. Details: 228-863-0307 or www.unityfestivalinc.com.
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Sunday
Auditions for ‘Disney’s Beauty and the Beast’
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
5:30 p.m.
Comments