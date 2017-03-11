Hibernia St. Patrick's Day parade rolls through Biloxi

A parade rider smiles as she throws beads to the crowd as the 39th annual Hibernia St. Patrick's Day parade rolls through downtown Biloxi on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
Amanda McCoy
amccoy@sunherald.com
A member of the Gulfport Fire Department Pipes and Drums band plays the bagpipes during the 39th annual Hibernia St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Biloxi on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
The crowd yells for throws as the 39th annual Hibernia St. Patrick's Day parade rolls through downtown Biloxi on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
The crowd reacts as Colleen Alexandra Waldrop and Grand Marshal Scott DeLano ride down U.S. 90 in a carriage during the 39th annual Hibernia St. Patrick's Day in downtown Biloxi on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
The Ole Biloxi Marching Club walks during the 39th annual Hibernia St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Biloxi on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
The crowd yells for throws as the 39th annual Hibernia St. Patrick's Day parade rolls through downtown Biloxi on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
A festive parade walker smiles for the camera as the 39th annual Hibernia St. Patrick's Day parade rolls through downtown Biloxi on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
A baby enjoys her first St. Patrick's day at the 39th annual Hibernia St. Patrick's Day parade in downtown Biloxi on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
A young float rider smiles as the 39th annual Hibernia St. Patrick's Day parade rolls through downtown Biloxi on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
The 39th annual Hibernia St. Patrick's Day parade rolls through downtown Biloxi on Saturday, March 11, 2017.
