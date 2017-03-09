Walking teams will raise money, awareness for MS patients

Walk MS: Mississippi Gulf Coast will combine exercise and helping Mississippians and Alabamians living with multiple sclerosis.
The walk will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Fort Maurepas Park in Ocean Springs, with on-site registration starting at 8 a.m. Several courses will be set up based on the ability of those walking, including a wheelchair course.
The teams of walkers will participate to raise money to help MS patients and their families as well as support research for a cure.
In addition to the walk, booths and activities such as face painting and a lemonade stand.
To register, visit walkMS.org; call 800-344-4867 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
Comments