March 9, 2017 5:00 AM

Walking teams will raise money, awareness for MS patients

By Tammy Smith

Ocean Springs

Walk MS: Mississippi Gulf Coast will combine exercise and helping Mississippians and Alabamians living with multiple sclerosis.

The walk will begin at 9 a.m. Saturday at Fort Maurepas Park in Ocean Springs, with on-site registration starting at 8 a.m. Several courses will be set up based on the ability of those walking, including a wheelchair course.

The teams of walkers will participate to raise money to help MS patients and their families as well as support research for a cure.

In addition to the walk, booths and activities such as face painting and a lemonade stand.

To register, visit walkMS.org; call 800-344-4867 or email fundraisingsupport@nmss.org.

Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1

