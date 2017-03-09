Walking teams will raise money, awareness for MS patients

0:49 Man says crossing where train hit bus 'has always been a problem' Pause

1:26 Witnesses describe bus-train wreck

1:02 His Pepsi truck got stuck. Then he saw a train coming.

0:39 NTSB, MDOT investigate fatal wreck

2:34 Biloxi mayor says Tuesday's accident 'just sobering'

1:19 Pitchers duel stymies Harrison Central, Ocean Springs

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

4:21 Biloxi police chief calls bus, train accident 'terrible tragedy'

1:07 Bus passenger: “The train just kept coming and kept coming”