What’s happening this week in South Mississippi

Monday
Jackson County Republican Women’s Club
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jackson County campus, 2300 U.S. 90, Gautier.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Art in Mind
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Art program designed to provide meaningful social engagement for people with early to-mid-stage dementia. Planned activities include an experience in the museum’s galleries and a hands-on component in the classroom. Details: 228-374-5547 or assistantdirector@georgeohr.org.
9 a.m.-11 a.m.
Tuesday
St. Patrick’s Special Rate Irish Dancing
Rage Dance Center, 2200 Bienville Blvd. Suite B, Ocean Springs. Classes are Tuesdays at 5 p.m. for ages 4 through 7 and 6 p.m. for ages 8 and older. 228-243-3993.
Homeschool Art Advanced Class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. For students who have been in the museum’s homeschool art program. Students must have approval from the instructor before enrolling. Email education@georgeohr.org with registration information. Working with Plaster Molds: Action Figures 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Learn How to Wet Felt
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Mississippi 603. Wet felting is the art of producing felt from wool and other animal fibers. Details: 228-255-1724 or www.hancocklibraries.info.
10 a.m.-noon
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Fees: $25 members/$35 nonmembers. Create necklaces, earrings and bracelets using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Tools and supplies provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is 1 week prior to class. 228-818-2878.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Authors & Characters @ Your Library
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Hear Miki Pfeffer discuss her book,”Southern Ladies and Suffragists,” which chronicles the successes and setbacks of a lively cast of postbellum women in the first Women’s Department at a world’s fair in the Deep South. Lunch is available for $10 payable at the door. Reservations required. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
11:45 a.m.-1 p.m.
Movement and Dance Exploration
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Price: $25. Exploring how the body moves increases creativity, relieves stress, builds body awareness and is a great exercise for the body and mind. Summer Baldwin is an actress, dancer, aerial dancer and choreographer on the Coast and in New York City. Details: 228-818-2878.
4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Coast Chorale Rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Spring rehearsals have begun. All singers are welcome. Details: 228-324-8213, 228-467-4538 or www.coastchorale.org.
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Intermediate ballroom dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $80. The $80 course lasts eight weeks and teaches waltz, swing, foxtrot, rumba and cha cha. Details: 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
Sharing Made Simple
Moss Point Riverfront Community Center, 4400 Denny St. We want to invite residents growing food to share their fresh local produce with others by donating surplus from their farms, gardens or fruit trees year-round. We want to reduce farm waste and help bridge the gap between hunger and local food sources, making it available to our friends and neighbors. Seniors and families with children will then have access to fresh, healthy, locally grown food they might not be able to afford or aren’t able to grow. Details: 228-218-5239.
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Wednesday
W.O.W. Luncheon
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport. $10 catered lunch, all inclusive. Contests and more. Details: 228-284-2449 or www.wowgulfcoast.com
Noon-1 p.m.
Popcorn and Movie Party
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Students and families are invited to enjoy a popular film for Movie Night. Enjoy popcorn and refreshments provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library. All children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 228-475-7462.
4:30 p.m.
Mississippi Coast Military Officers Association
Bay Breeze Event Center Kessler Air Force Base, 500 Ploesti Drive, Keesler AFB Bldg. 6732, Biloxi. $20 per person. Speaker: Apollo 13 astronaut Fred Haise. RSVP encouraged. Details: 228-388-8298 228-377-2334.
5 p.m.-9 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play. Great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. Details: 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
‘The Bad Seed’
Bay St. Louis Little Theatre, 398 Blaize Ave. Auditions for seven men and four woman, ages 30 to 60s. Details: 228-467-9024 or www.bsllt.org.
6:30 p.m.
Book sale
Jerry Lawrence Memorial Library, 10391 Auto Mall Parkway, D’Iberville. Ends March 11. Details: 228-392-2279. harrison.lib.ms.us
9 a.m.-6 p.m.
Thursday
Matinee in the Bay Movie
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90, Bay St. Louis. Details: 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
St. Patrick’s Day coloring event
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Adults age 17 and older will enjoy music, St. Patrick’s themed bookmarks and coloring pages. Relax, unwind and socialize with new friends and enjoy light refreshments provided by the Friends of the Vancleave Library. Details: 826-5857.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Pearlington Afternoon Movie
Pearlington Public Library, 6096 First Ave. Movie is about how storks have moved on from delivering babies to packages. But when an order for a baby appears, the best delivery stork must scramble to fix the error by delivering the baby. Refreshments. 228-533-0755. www.hancocklibraries.info
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Newsboys
Coast Coliseum, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $18 to $100. Love Riot Tour. With more than a decade of innovative albums to their credit, the Newsboys have become a seminal influence in modern Christian music.Details: 228-594-3700.
7 p.m.
‘The Taffetas: Taffeta Memories!’
Center Stage Theatre, 2670 Rue Palafox, Biloxi. Cost: $22.50 general admission; $19.50 seniors, students, EMS, active military. A musical journey through the Fabulous ’50s. 228-388-6258. centerstagebiloxi.org
7:30 p.m.
Alzheimer’s Caregivers Conference
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Rd., Gulfport. Will provide practical information for both caregivers and social workers regarding Medicare & Medicaid law, respite care, clinical trials and more. Breakfast and lunch is included. Free for caregivers; $20 for 5.5 CE SW hour (pending approval by the MS State Board of Examiners for Social Work). 228-284-2449. https://events.r20.constantcontact.com/register/eventReg?llr=qnpx4zdab&oeidk=a07edolkgdk4d28a7b8
8 a.m.-4 p.m.
MRHA VIII Housing Resource and Health Fair
Orange Grove Community Center, 14416 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport. Community housing resource and health fair 228-539-8618.
9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Friday
Throw and Tell: Artist Demo
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Our monthly series features our new resident pottery teacher Charlie Mabry. Meet Charlie, and see his techniques in wheel throwing. He will answer questions about upcoming classes. Details: 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-noon
Taste of South Mississippi
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. $30 per person. South Mississippi’s best restaurants participate in the benefit to show their support of The Salvation Army. An evening of fun and fellowship and a chance to explore The Salvation Army Ray and Joan Kroc Community Center. Dine on heavy hors d’oeuvres from the best restaurants South Mississippi has to offer and bid on silent auction items. All proceeds from Taste of South Mississippi stay in the community. Details: 228-207-1218.
5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per student. Bring your sweetie for a fun night of throwing pots on the pottery wheel. Students will be guided through the process. Choose two pots to keep, which we will glaze and fire and have ready in about two weeks. Please wear clothing appropriate for a clay studio. Details: 228-374-5547.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Gathering for women
Coast Life Church, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport. Two-day conference on “If God is real, then what?” with recorded speakers from the annual IF:Gathering in Tulsa. Check-in starts 6 p.m. March 10 with desserts/coffee. Child care provided March 10 only. Sessions March 11 include lunch. Tickets $15. Register at Coastlifechurch.net. Details: 228-731-8315.
6:30 p.m.-9 p.m. March 10, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. March 11
Batik and Block Printing
Walter Anderson Museum of Art, 510 Washington Ave., Ocean Springs. $125 per person; $15/night for dorm room if staying overnight. Fusing art forms and linking artists. Ayesha Gray teaches the art of batik. Block printing will be taught by Heather Rumfelt, education director from the Walter Anderson Museum of Art. Details: 228-872-3164.
7:30 a.m.-7 p.m.
‘The Foreigner’
Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave. Admission is $16 for general admission, $13 seniors and $11 child. Reservations are recommended. Details: 228-864-7983. www.gulfportlittletheatre.org
7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. March 10-11, 2 p.m. March 12
Boogie Night
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $75 per person; $125 couple. Boogie Night ’80s Style annual fundraiser includes an awesome ’80s DJ playing your old school favorites, food and cash bar and a silent auction. Details: 228-897-6039.
8 p.m.-midnight
Saturday
Daylily Society meeting
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Speakers: Wayne and Sylvia McLaurin discussing garden design and growing techniques. Details: 826-5596.
1:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Grillin’ on the Green
Biloxi Town Green, 710 Beach Blvd. There will be a variety of barbecue for event patrons to choose from ribs and brisket to seafood, there will be something for every pallet! Applications are being accepted for craft vendors and grilling competitors at this time and are on a first come first serve basis. Spaces are filling up quickly because of limited availability. Details: 228-435-6339 or email mainstreet@biloxi.ms.us.
10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Mudslingers: Try Your Skills on the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Come throw pots on our pottery wheels and see if clay is your new hobby. We will help you create two pots to keep, and they will be glazed and ready to pick up two weeks later. We can ship your work if you live out of town. Wear clothes you can get dirty. Details: 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Wildlife Care & Rescue Center
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Led by Alison Sharpe. This is a free workshop for new volunteers wanting to help with wildlife babies.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Digital Media Tutor
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Get help with your digital creation in video, audio, graphics, animations and other digital objects. The tutor can help with Adobe Creative Cloud programs, show you how to draw on our digital pen tablet, or how to design 3D objects, and help you print them on the 3D printer. Prerequisite: Must have an email address and be comfortable with Windows and a mouse. Details: 228-467-5282 or www.hancocklibraries.info/digital-literacy-classes.
12 p.m.-4 p.m.
Mother/daughter wind-chime class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $18 per student. Spend an afternoon in our beautiful studio creating ceramic wind chimes in the shape of mermaids. We have templates for cutting out the forms, which students can then customize. Details: 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Book signing
Barnes and Nobles, 15246 Crossroads Parkway, Gulfport. Thomas E. Simmons book launch for “The Last Quinn Standing” (book two of the Quinn Saga). You will also be able to get all of his books personally autographed: “The Man Called Brown Condor”; “Forgotten Heroes of World War II: Personal Accounts of Ordinary Soldiers Land, Sea, and Air”; “Escape from Archangel”; and “By Accident of Birth” (book one of the Quinn Saga). Details: 228-832-8906.
2 p.m.-5 p.m.
Second Saturday Artwalk
Old Town Bay St. Louis, Historic District. Old Town stays lively all day, with many merchants and restaurants offering specials. The pace picks up from 4 to 8 p.m., when gallery openings and live music keep the streets humming with activity. Each month, one or two Old Town businesses take the spotlight as “hot spots” and veteran patrons know these will be among the liveliest places to be.
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Fundraiser for John Harrison Doucet
Pan Isles Ship Island Excursions, Gulfport Gulfport Small Craft Harbor. $50 per person, required in advance. Limited seating. John Harrison Doucet is a lifelong sailor and member of the Gulfport Yacht Club. He was shocked by overhead wires Sept. 18 while trailering a sailboat. He has suffered extensive burns over most of his body. This benefit will help his family with lodging, food and medical expenses. Boarding will start at 5:30 p.m. and the boat will depart at 6 p.m. Heavy hors d’oeuvres and drinks provided aboard ship. Details/tickets: 228-731-4239 or austin.gillis@aol.com or 1-866-466-7386.
5:30 p.m.-8 p.m.
RENEW a night of worship and rest
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Join us for song, Scripture, prayer and communion each Second Saturday. Each service is led by a different local musician. 228-467-4538. mainstumcbsl.org
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
Walk MS
Fort Maurepas Park, 499 Front Beach, Ocean Springs. Site opens at 8 a.m.; walk begins at 9 a.m. Walk MS unites teams of families, friends, neighbors and co-workers to raise money that drive groundbreaking multiple sclerosis research, provide life-changing services and guarantee a supportive community for those who need it most. Details: 228-875-8665 or nationalMSsociety.org
8 a.m.-10:30 a.m.
Farmers Market
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave. Honey, local fruits and vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, maple syrup, herbs, bees wax candles and lip balm, free-range chicken and duck eggs, Cajun foods, handmade soap, fruit trees, milk, cheese, meat, breads, muffins, cookies, tamales and more. Details: TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com or facebook.com/TFMatLongBeach
8 a.m.-noon
Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State-certified farmers market featuring local, sustainable produce, baked goods, dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb and honey. Details: www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
