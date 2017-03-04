Biloxi police arrest two men in burglaries of storage units

Police arrested two men this week in burglaries of several storage units at the Store-By-U storage complex in the Woolmarket community.
Rodarrius Deshaun Ward, 20, and Zachary Tyler Witte, 18, each face three counts of burglary.
The storage units were burglarized Feb. 23. Officers said they obtained surveillance footage from the business and later identified the men seen in the footage as Ward and Witte.
Ward was arrested Thursday, and Witte was arrested Friday. Each is being held in the Harrison County jail in lieu of a $45,000 bond set by Justice Court Judge Albert Fountain.
Wesley Muller
