Things to do this week in South Mississippi

Monday
Harrison County Republican Women
The Great Southern Golf Club, 2000 E. Beach Drive, Gulfport. Speaker: DOT Commissioner Tom King. 228-896-3536.
11:30 a.m.
Adult Coloring Night
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. Bring your favorites colors and pencils and enjoy an evening of adult coloring. Or just use ours. There will be mellow music and some refreshments. 228-467-9240.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Swing Ballroom Dance lessons
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. No charge for beginners. Adults interested in beginning ballroom dance may attend and learn basic dance moves to the melodies of jazz, R&B and upbeat classical music. Instructor Montrelle Ramey teaches at the Pascagoula Recreational Center. Sign up today at the front desk or call 769-3060.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus rehearsals
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jefferson Davis campus, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. Rehearsals will be in the Music Building. Details: 228-896-3355.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Tuesday
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Fees: $25 members/$35 nonmembers. Create necklaces, earrings and bracelets using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Tools and supplies provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is 1 week prior to class. 228-818-2878.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Coast Chorale Rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Spring rehearsals have begun. All singers are welcome. Details: 228-324-8213, 228-467-4538 or www.coastchorale.org.
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Intermediate ballroom dance
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $80. The $80 course lasts eight weeks and teaches waltz, swing, foxtrot, rumba and cha cha. Details: 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
Sharing Made Simple
Moss Point Riverfront Community Center, 4400 Denny St. We want to invite residents growing food to share their fresh local produce with others by donating surplus from their farms, gardens or fruit trees year-round. We want to reduce farm waste and help bridge the gap between hunger and local food sources, making it available to our friends and neighbors. Seniors and families with children will then have access to fresh, healthy, locally grown food they might not be able to afford or aren’t able to grow. Details: 228-218-5239.
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Wednesday
Coffee Club
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Spend an hour with Cree Cantrell learning about financial markets and investing while discussing current economic events. 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
‘Don’t Worry Be Happy’ planning meeting
Mental Health Association of South MS, 4803 Harrison Circle, Gulfport. Join the planning group to ensure the 10th annual event is a success on July 21. Planning task force will meet every first Monday until July. 228-864-6274. www.msmentalhealth.org
5 p.m.-6 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play. Great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. Details: 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Read Across America Day Dr. Seuss’ Birthday Celebration
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Stories, songs and crafts will be part of this Seuss-ism fun. Readers of all ages are invited. Details: 452-4596.
3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m.
Small Business Financing
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Municipal Building, 676 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd, Biloxi. Free Admission. Topics discussed include credit criteria, how SBA grants work, preparing a loan application, credit factors, determining your financing needs, alternative financing, what a lender looks for, and the next step in accessing capital as a small business. 228-863-4625.
8 a.m.-9:30 a.m.
Friday
Gallery 782 Anniversary Party
Gallery 782, 782 Water St., Biloxi. The public is invited to attend a gala reception includes food, beverages, live music and drawings to win one-of-a-kind art! Meet the artists who produce paintings, pottery, fused glass, ceramics, wood, fine art, photography, metal casting, stained glass, jewelry and much more! Details: 228-436-7782.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per student. Bring your sweetie for a fun night of throwing pots on the pottery wheel. Students will be guided through the process. Choose two pots to keep, which we will glaze and fire and have ready in about two weeks. Please wear clothing appropriate for a clay studio. Details: 228-374-5547.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Saturday
Gulf Coast Chili Cookoff & 5K
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College — Hospitality Resort Center, 420 Debuys Road, Biloxi. $10 for adults; $5 for children 12 and younger — includes chili tasting. Family and pet-friendly event. The day begins at 11am with a 5K and chili tasting, live entertainment and more at noon until 3 p.m. Details: Lisa.Bradley@mgccc.edu or 228-897-3971 or 228-897-3971. gulfcoastchilicookoff.com
Monster Jam
Mississippi Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $15-$46. The event brings 10,000 pound, 1,500 horsepower U.S. Hot Rod Monster Trucks to do battle in a "Roundy round" racing format. Lead by the legendary Grave Digger and other fan favorites, this class of metal-munching monster trucks is ready to tear up the track. 228-594-3700.
1 p.m. and 7 p.m. March 4, 1 p.m. March 5
Confederate Flag Day
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd. General. Beauvoir will celebrate its annual Confederate Flag Day marked when the First National Flag (Stars and Bars) was hoisted over the Confederate Capitol in Montgomery. 228-388-4400. visitbeauvoir.org
10 a.m.
Silver Wire Wrapped Bracelet Jewelry Class
Gallery 782, 782 Water St., Biloxi. $30. Participants will learn to make a silver wire wrapped bracelet. All supplies are included in cost.
10 a.m.-1 p.m.
Clay Babies: Spring Flower Vases
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per child. Fun class for children to work with real clay and build spring flower vases. Our instructors will be there to help, and no experience is necessary. Older children are welcome in this class if a younger sibling is enrolled. Children under 4 must have a parent or guardian present. Pre-registration is required for this class. Details: 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Junior Auxiliary of Biloxi-Ocean Springs’ Prom Closet
Ocean Springs Senior Citizens Center, 514 Washington Ave. $15 or less. Prom Closet provides gently used long and short formal dresses, accessories, and shoes to young ladies at an exceptionally low cost — all items are $15 or less. Attendees may also enter free raffles to win hair services, manicures and gift certificates to help make their prom experience complete. Details: www.facebook.com/events/1196043323783606/
10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Spring into Art
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Spring will be here before you know it and it’s time to clean house and redecorate! Members: $35/ Nonmembers: $45. An interactive journey through story gathering and sharing. Visiting instructor: Kathryn Lewis. Currents Gallery Opening Reception by the Culinary Arts Program at Stone High School will be offering dishes that feature Stone County farms and businesses. Details: 228-818-2878 or themaryc.org/?event=march-2017-spring-art-mary-c-art-market.
10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Date Night on the Pottery Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per student. Bring your sweetie for a fun night of throwing pots on the pottery wheel. Students will be guided through the process. Choose two pots to keep, which we will glaze and fire and have ready in about two weeks. Please wear clothing appropriate for a clay studio. Details: 228-374-5547.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Gallery Talk with Keith Duncan
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Please join OOMA for a gallery talk with artist Keith Duncan. Duncan will be answering questions and providing insight into his current exhibition "Satire and Storytelling." Details: 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org
3 p.m.
Arts Under The Dome
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $15 Adults; $10 students. Ottowa Valley, Canada, native and extraordinary fiddler April Verch performs as a trio with bassist & claw hammer banjo player Cody Walters and Alex Rubin on acoustic guitar and mandolin. Details: 228-863-0047.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Farmers Market at Jeff Davis
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave. Honey, local fruits & vegetables in season, jams, jellies, pickles, dip mixes, maple syrup, herbs, bees wax candles and chapstick, free range chicken & duck eggs, cajun foods, handmade soap, fruit trees, milk, cheese, meat, breads, muffins, cookies, tamales and more. Details: TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com or facebook.com/TFMatLongBeach/
8 a.m.-noon
Farmers Market at First United Methodist Church
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State certified farmers market featuring local, sustainable produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb and honey. Details: www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
Sunday
The Art of Birds — Drawing Workshop
Mississippi State University Coastal Research and Extension Center, 1815 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi. $20. Features bird artist Kristina Knowski. This two-hour workshop will feature hands-on instruction for drawing birds. Participants will learn the basic elements of bird drawing, and how to combine those elements into quick field sketches or more detailed drawings. We will focus on creating original artwork by observing mounted specimens, photographs, and live birds. Class size is limited so please e-mail mscoastaudubon@gmail.com to reserve your spot. Details: 601-909-5383 or 228-388-4710.
Noon-2 p.m., 3 p.m.-5 p.m.
