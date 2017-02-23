1 dead, 1 airlifted by helicopter after crash on U.S. 49

A car’s driver has died and a passenger was injured in a rear-end collision resulting in the closure of northbound lanes of U.S. 49 north of Perkinston.
1 confirmed fatality #buckleup #slowdown pic.twitter.com/pG9YbDm3xC— MHP BILOXI (@MHPTroopK) February 23, 2017
Motorists were being encouraged to take an alternate route until at least 2:15 p.m.
The vehicles collided just past Perkinston and Silver Run Road. A passenger vehicle struck the back of a construction truck with a trailer that has a flashing arrow directing traffic into another lane, state trooper Chase Elkins said. The car landed in a median.
The driver and the passenger were both airlifted to a trauma center but the driver died en route, Elkins said.
The driver’s name has not been released yet.
The Mississippi Highway Patrol reported the highway closure shortly after 1 p.m.
The lanes were expected to reopen about 2 p.m., according to a Mississippi Department of Transportation incident alert, but emergency response and road cleanup was taking longer than expected.
