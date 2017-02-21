Apple backing MCJ legal push to help minorities, poor

The Mississippi Center for Justice is partnering for the next two years with civil rights attorney Rob McDuff of Jackson to file lawsuits aimed at protecting the poor and minorities.
Apple and the Emerson Collective are providing a total of $2 million over 10 years for the legal initiative, MCJ executive director Reilly Morse said.
MCJ and McDuff recently secured an injunction that has blocked House Bill 1523, a state law that allows refusal of service on religious grounds to the LBGTQ community.
“Given the troubling signs from the new government in Washington and from the state government in Jackson, it is vital that we have the resources to go to court to challenge unconstitutional actions that promote discrimination and threaten poor people,” McDuff said in a news release. “MCJ’s initiative adds valuable resources to that effort at a crucial time in our history.”
McDuff, a Mississippi native and graduate of Harvard Law School, is a founding member of nonprofit MCJ and for years served as vice chair of its board. In a 2012 article in the Harvard Law Bulletin, McDuff was described as “Atticus Finch with a laptop.”
His firm, McDuff & Byrd, will work with MCJ for the next two years on what they are defining as “public interest litigation.” McDuff & Byrd also will continue its private practice, focusing on civil and criminal cases.
Morse, an attorney from the Coast, told the Sun Herald, “We intend to take on new cases to advance racial and economic justice, both in Mississippi and beyond.” Potential areas of litigation include health care, housing, education and fair credit.
The initiative is known as the George Riley Impact Litigation Fellowship in honor of a Memphis native who practiced law in California with the firm of O’Melveny and Myers, where he carried a heavy pro bono caseload.
Riley and his firm worked closely with MCJ to provide legal assistance for the recovery of low-income and minority residents after Hurricane Katrina. Riley died in 2016 at the age of 59.
On the Coast, MCJ also has been instrumental in tracking job expectations and the potential for pollution in minority communities as the state port in Gulfport expands.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
