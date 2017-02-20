Things to do this week in South Mississippi

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
‘Dirt Streets and Demimonde — A History of Brothel Culture,’ Part 2
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Drive. Speaker Becky Orfila will give a presentation on “Dirt Streets and Demimonde — A History of Brothel Culture.’ We will welcome Becky Orfila will give Part 2. Details: 452-7254 or email president@passhistory.org.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
SHAPE-Up weight-loss challenge
Singing River Healthplex, 3101 Denny Ave., Suite 100, Pascagoula. Less than $10 per session if you join as a member; $3,000 cash pot. Learn to eat sensibly for the rest of your life. Eight sessions by a degreed trainer, a meal plan, fitness assessments and cardio tracker. Free additional routines for non-training days. Training slots from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Details: 228-471-1595.
5 p.m.
Swing Ballroom Dance lessons
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. No charge for beginners. Adults may attend and learn basic dance moves. Instructor Montrelle Ramey teaches at the Pascagoula Recreational Center. Sign up today at the front desk or call 769-3060.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
The History of Us
Gautier Convention Center, 2012 Library Lane. For Black History Month, this free event will discuss current issues related to how civil rights leaders paved a way for African Americans and the view on them as they stand today. It is encouraged that everyone come out, support, ask questions and be informed. Panelists: Dr. James O. Harris, Faye Lett, Mary Carter and Ira Polk. The program will be moderated by Dr. Maggie L. Griffin. Open to all. Provided by Moss Point Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. and Xi Zeta Lambda Chapter of Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Inc. Refreshments. Details: 228-249-3440, 757-275-4969 and 228-762-2814.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Gulf Coast Messiah Chorus rehearsals
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jefferson Davis campus music building, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. Details: 228-896-3355.
7 p.m.-9 p.m. Feb. 20-March 27
Tuesday
Be Lean program
Singing River Healthplex, 3101 Denny Avenue, suite 100, Pascagoula. Be Lean is a results-driven, calorie-blasting, metabolism-boosting routine. Be Lean® will sculpt your body and tone your muscles. Routine comes with 24 sessions, a sample meal plan, a cardio tracker, and a graphical layout of your results. Details: logan.stogner@mysrhs.com or 228-471-1595.
Advanced Homeschool Art Class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. This class is for those students who have been in the museum’s homeschool art program and have accomplished clay-working skills. Students must have instructor approval to enroll in class. Details: 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Colt Capers, Preschool Story Hour
Mississippi Sandhill Crane National Wildlife Refuge, 7200 Crane Lane, Gautier. Children will hear a story, have an outside activity followed by a craft.
10 a.m.-11 a.m.
Knitting/Crocheting
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Instruction for knitting and crocheting for beginners or more advanced. Be prepared to work on fingerless mitts or a scarf by bringing your needle or hook and appropriate-sized yarn. If you look at the yarn label, it will recommend a size for the needle or hook. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
10:30 a.m.-noon
Homeschool Clay Play
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. Class meets each Tuesday, and each week we will focus on a different clay technique and project. All instruction, glazes and firing are included in the class cost. Details: 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org.
10:30 a.m.-noon
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Fees: $25 members/$35 nonmembers. Create necklaces, earrings and bracelets using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Tools and supplies provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is 1 week prior to class. 228-818-2878.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Fourth annual King Cake Carnival
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. From traditional cinnamon to decadent chocolate, caramel and pecan, sample a variety of king cakes from 10 Mississippi bakeries. Golden babies will be hidden inside the cakes. Those who find the babies will win door prizes including restaurant gift cards. Event is free, but attendees are encouraged to bring canned or non-perishable food or make a cash donation for local food pantry Christian Concern Ministry. Details: 228-452-4596.
Noon-2 p.m.
Parenting: Only the Strong Survive!
Biloxi Family Resource Center Lopez Elementary, 140 St. John Ave. Free active-parenting training class designed for parents/caregivers of children ages 2-12. Child care and dinner provided; must have attended previous class on 2/7/17. Details: 228-297-6808 or www.excelby5.com/biloxi.
5 a.m.-7:30 p.m.
Mother-Daughter Dance Workouts
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Choreographer Tiffany Womble will host a free beginners workout with moves to melt away pounds and enjoy time together. Healthy refreshments will be provided by the Gautier Friends of the Library. Tiffany is the owner/instructor at Royal Images Dance Company in Ocean Springs. Details: 497-4531.
6 p.m.
The Science of Beer
Gulf Coast Research Laboratory, 703 E. Beach Drive, Ocean Springs. Do you know the main ingredients in your glass of beer? What about the brewing process itself, or why some of the styles are named and taste the way they do? This GCRL Science Cafe explores this diverse beverage and why beer deserves more credit than what most of us think “beer” is. Details: gcrl.usm.edu/events/science.cafe.php.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Bike Biloxi
Biloxi Visitors Center, 1050 Beach Blvd. Monthly free fun ride downtown begins at the Biloxi Visitor Center, 1050 Beach Blvd. Bike lights and helmets are recommended. This month, it will end at Biloxi Brewing Co., 186 Bohn Street. Everyone 21 years and older will be able to tour the brewery for $10; samples are included. Details: 435-6339 or email mainstreet@biloxi.ms.us.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Coast Chorale Rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Spring rehearsals have begun. All singers are welcome. Details: 228-324-8213, 228-467-4538 or www.coastchorale.org.
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Intermediate ballroom dance lessons
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $80. The $80 course lasts 8 weeks and teaches waltz, swing, foxtrot, rumba and cha cha. Details: 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-8:15 p.m.
Sharing Made Simple
Moss Point Riverfront Community Center, 4400 Denny St. We want to invite residents growing food to share their fresh local produce with others by donating surplus from their farms, gardens or fruit trees year-round. We want to reduce farm waste and help bridge the gap between hunger and local food sources, making it available to our friends and neighbors. Seniors and families with children will then have access to fresh, healthy, locally grown food they might not be able to afford or aren’t able to grow. Details: 228-218-5239.
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Wednesday
50 Cents Book Sale
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jefferson Davis campus, 2226 Switzer Road, Gulfport. Fifty cents per book; $1 for three books. Phi Theta Kappa is hosting a three-day book sale. Browse the widest selection of used books you’ll find anywhere. Textbooks, fiction, nonfiction, or books on history, politics, art, travel and science. Details: 228-896-3355.
10 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 22, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 23, 8 a.m.-noon Feb. 24
National Margarita Day
Margaritaville Resort, 195 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. We will be giving away 100 Margaritas to the first 100 people who arrive for happy hour, beginning at 5 p.m. in the front entrance lobby. Details: 228-271-6377. https://www.margaritavilleresortbiloxi.com/specials.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play. Great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. Details: 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday
Computer questions
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. This class will feature a “Quick Bite” video with Lauren Colby Lindley with MSU Extension Center for Technology Outreach. Details: 228-452-4596.
1 p.m.-2 p.m.
Using the Internet to Get Stuff Done
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Learn answers to questions about researching online product reviews, safely shopping online, using Craigslist, buying tickets online, and learning all about the Sharing Economy. Bring your laptop or tablet (recommended) or use one of ours. Registration required. Desk. 228-467-5282. www.hancocklibraries.info
10 a.m.-noon
50 Years of Integration at Stanislaus
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. For Black History Month, come hear Lonnie Bradley and Mickey Piernas as they tell their experience of being the first black students who integrated the freshman class at St. Stanislaus in 1966. No reservations required. Details: 228-467-5282.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
‘Currents’ exhibit reception
Almost Circle Gallery, 128 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. Features Clay Hardwick, native of Jackson. Details: 228-207-4799.
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Underground Railroad show
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St., Moss Point. The River City Quilters will present a multitude of quilts that will showcase visual information and designs in the style used for communication during the Underground Railroad era and their meanings. Refreshments will be provided by the Friends of the Moss Point Library. Details: 228-475-7462.
5:30 p.m.
Line Dancing Classes
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. All ages are invited to join Ericka Nicholson for some line-dancing fun at the library. Start dancing to all types of music — beginner to advanced. Details: 769-3060.
6 p.m.
Wild Harvest: Foraging on the Coast
University of Southern Mississippi Gulf Coast, 730 E. Beach Blvd., Long Beach. Myles Ray, USM anthropologist, will discuss the rich and diverse botanical life on the Mississippi Coast. Science Cafe lets those with minimal science background meet and discuss scientific issues in a relaxed social setting. Admission is free; open to all. Details: 228-214-3467 or Adrienne.mcphaul@usm.edu.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Creative Economy Workshop
MGCCC Perkinston campus Community Arts Center, East Wire Road, Perkinston. $10. Mississippi chef and author Robert St. John and famed watercolorist Wyatt Waters will join Stone County native Malcolm White for a rousing presentation. Details: 601-928-5418 or stonecounty.com.
8:30 a.m.-3 p.m.
AARP Smart Driver Course
Ocean Springs Hospital, U.S. 90. $15 AARP Members $20 nonmembers. AARP is offering a refresher course for senior drivers.
9 a.m.-1 p.m.
Science of Flight educator workshop
Infinity Science Center, Pearlington. In this workshop, educators will get information on the science of flight. They will explore basic principles of flight, construct aircraft models and use the engineering-design process to make the activities educationally challenging. Registration closes Feb. 19 and is limited to 30 educators. Details: 228-688-3338 or april.l.mcintosh@nasa.gov or 228-533-9025.
9 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
Friday
iPad/iPhone Basics
Waveland Public Library, 345 Coleman Ave. Learn about the most important settings and popular free apps. Bring your fully charged device, Apple ID and password. Registration required. Details: 228-467-9240.
3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
Free Friday Nights
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. Free Friday Nights is a great time to “treat” friends and family members to a night at the museum. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
5 p.m.-8 p.m.
Baseball: Southern at Jackson State
MGM Park, 145 Caillavet St., Biloxi. $11. Tigers will take on the Southern University Jaguars in this college baseball showdown. 228-233-3465.
7:05 p.m.
Friday-night dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner; $10 dance. The Amour Danzar ballroom will provide dinner at 7:30 and casual-dress dance at 8 p.m. Details: 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
Saturday
Black History Month movie
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Movies will focus on the struggle of 1960s race relations in Selma. Children younger than 10 need to be accompanied by an adult. This film is rated PG-13. Snacks will be provided by the Vancleave Friends of the Library. Details: 826-5857.
1 p.m.
Community Leaders Forum: Our Schools are Important
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. A panel of representatives from the Bay-Waveland and Hancock County school districts will present the state of public education in Hancock County and issues facing our schools. There will be a special presentation by Heather Dungey with the Hancock County Library on Learning Never Stops: Lynda.com, a free program now available online through the library online at www.hancocklibraries.info. Details: 228-467-5282.
10 a.m.-noon
Mardi Gras Ball
Joe Graham Post 119 Ladies Auxiliary, 12320 Ashley Drive, Gulfport. Cost is $10 per person. Lounge will be closed at 7 p.m. Admittance to ticket holders only. Seats are limited. 228-206-3201.
7 p.m.
Farmers Market
First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St., Long Beach. State-certified farmers market featuring loca, sustainable produce, baked goods dairy, beef, pork, goat, lamb, honey. Details: www.longbeachfarmersmarket.org
8:30 a.m.-noon
