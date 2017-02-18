Downtown Long Beach ‘packed’ with revelers

Large crowds packed the streets Saturday for the first parade of the 2017 Carnival season to roll in Long Beach.
The Carnival Association of Long Beach parade celebrated its sixth year, attracting thousands of revelers.
The parade was scheduled to roll at 6 p.m., but had not yet begun as of about 6:30 p.m. Despite the wait, revelers seemed to be having fun, occupied by music, food, drinks, dancing and children playing.
John and Galucia Steckelberg and their two children were particularly excited about the parade as it was the first taste of Mardi Gras the family had experienced together, having recently moved to Long Beach from Nebraska.
Galucia Steckelberg said the parade is the first she had ever been to.
“I don’t really know what to expect,” she said.
Downsized from last year’s record high of 61 floats, the Carnival Association reported it had 40 floats roll in Saturday’s parade
Police Chief Wayne McDowell estimated the crowd size to be 15,000 to 20,000.
“(It’s) at least the same size as last year, if not more,” McDowell said. “It’s packed.”
