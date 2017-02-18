Education Notebook: Feb. 19

Pisciotta named Exchange Club’s Student of Month
Laurie Pisciotta, a senior at St. Patrick High School, was nominated for a scholarship opportunity sponsored by the Gulfport Exchange Club, a service organization that focuses on students, children and senior citizens.
Pisciotta was nominated for her character and academic achievement and was named the Gulfport Exchange Club Student of the Month.
On Feb. 7, Pisciotta read an essay to the Exchange Club at the Gulfport Yacht Club to show what she thinks about her community.
Mississippi has more than 25 Exchange Clubs. Scholarships are presented at club and district levels and the National Exchange Club has a $10,000 scholarship.
Comments