Oreos with your Peeps peeps in mind

The Oreo people have hauled out a lot of limited-edition cookies in recent years. Chocolate Cookie Dough Oreos. Pumpkin Spice Oreos. Red Velvet Oreos. Marshmallow Crispy Oreos. Sometimes the filling is seasonally appropriate, such as Springtime Oreos with a soft yellow filling.
Now, coming to a shelf somewhere near you just in time for the Easter season, we present (drum roll) ... Peeps Oreos.
According to popsugar.com, they feature two golden cookies sandwiching a “bright-pink” Peeps marshmallow creme “that appears to be speckled with sanding sugar.” I’d read that as blindingly hot pink” with a thin sugary crust just like on the bunny- or chick-shaped Peeps.
This will offer kids of a certain age the opportunity to squeeze swirls of Barbie-pink icing through their teeth. Whee!
One assumes the texture and consistency will be more akin to the icing that fills a classic Oreo than the more marshmallowy body of a Peep. Peeps can be divisive; not everyone appreciates their — well, whatever it is that has kept them a popular part of Easter for decades.
They’re made by Just Born, which opened their doors in New York in 1923 and moved to Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, in 1932. They’ve been making Peeps since 1953. Just Born also makes classic candies such as Mike and Ike and Hot Tamales.
No word yet on when you’ll see these Oreos peeping at you on local store shelves.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
Comments