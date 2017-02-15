Two areas will open for oyster tonging

Two areas will open at sunrise Thursday for oyster tonging, the state Department of Marine Resources announced.
The two areas:
▪ Conditionally Approved Area II “A” — This includes northern portions of the Pass Christian and Henderson Point reefs and Hornets Reef inside the tonging line.
▪ Conditionally Approved Area II “B” –— This includes Waveland and St. Stanislaus reefs inside the tonging line.
There will be a limit of 15 sacks per day and all applicable rules and regulations will be in effect. All other waters and reefs remain closed to the harvest of oysters.
For more information, harvesters may call the Oyster Hotline at 228-374-5167 or 1-800-385-5902.
