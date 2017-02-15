New details released in Southern Miss student’s death

A 20-year-old Southern Miss student died after falling from an 11th-story window at a hotel on Canal Street early Saturday, according to reports and the Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office.
Cole Whaley, 20, fell from a closed window of a hotel in the 300 block of Canal Street early Saturday, Orleans Parish Coroner Dr. Jeffrey Rouse said in a statement, citing reports from New Orleans police. Whaley landed on the ground in an outdoor area on the fourth floor near the pool.
An autopsy revealed that Whaley suffered multiple skull fractures and subdural hemorrhage. The preliminary cause of death has been classified as “blunt force injuries,” Rouse said.
