It took a while, but Trapani CMR appointment is confirmed

The Mississippi Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of JoLynne Trapani to the state Commission on Marine Resources.
Trapani has been serving since Gov. Phil Bryant appointed her in October to replace Ernie Zimmerman as the representative of nonprofit environmental groups on the commission. Zimmerman died last summer.
The Senate used the morning roll call, which means all those present for the roll call were counted as voting for Trapani. There was no discussion of the appointment.
The appointment upset some environmental groups initially, but Steve Shepard, the chairman of the Sierra Club’s Coast Group, said his group is willing to give her a chance.
DMR Executive Director Jamie Miller said in a news release Trapani knows the CMR has important decisions to make, and he believes she will be an asset to the panel.
“I have worked with JoLynne on several important issues, such as oyster restoration, and she is enthusiastic and isn’t afraid to ask the tough questions.”
She has co-owned Trapani’s Eatery in Bay St. Louis for 21 years.
“JoLynne’s decades of experience and knowledge as a Gulf Coast business owner will serve her well on the Commission of Marine Resources,” Bryant said when he made the appointment. “Her restaurant has been a staple in the community for many years, and I know she is well-suited to fill this unexpired term.”
The governor appoints five members of the CMR, the environmental position and those who represent charter boat operators, recreational fishermen, commercial fishermen and commercial seafood processors.
The commission “adopts, amends and repeals such regulations and rules as may be necessary for the operation” of the Department of Marine Resources. It also sets policy for the DMR and governs the licenses, fees and permits that fall under the DMR’s jurisdiction.
It meets every month, usually on the third Tuesday and most of the time at the Bolton State Building in Biloxi.
