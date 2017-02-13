Being a page was more than job for these Coast teens

Four South Mississippi teens recently spent a week running errands and seeing firsthand how laws live and die on the floor of the state House of Representatives.
Brandon Bowell of Long Beach — sponsored by Rep. Richard Bennett— said every teen could benefit from the opportunity.
“It was a great to experience watching the legislature making new laws for our state,” said Bowell, son of Jack and Angela Bowell, in a press release from the House.
Caitlyn Ellis of Long Beach, also was sponsored by Bennett, said the experience should help her in school.
“This week has been a great experience full of new friends and exciting knowledge,” the daughter of Verne and Wendi Ellis said. “I have learned so much and will hopefully enlighten my AP government class.”
Meredith Bellon of Gulfport, who was sponsored by Rep. Greg Haney, already was interested in the politics, but said being a page was a unique honor.
“I’ve always been interested in politics, and it was amazing to see the inner workings on how the House of Representatives operates,” said the daughter of Ronald and Lea Bellon.
Anna Catherine Kendricks of Gulfport, also sponsored by Haney, came away with a greater appreciation of the job representatives do.
“This week was an eye-opener,” said the daugher of Sam and Susan Kendricks. “You see all the hard work that goes into making and passing a bill. It makes you appreciate all the work the representatives put into making this the great state of Mississippi.”
