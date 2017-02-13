‘Voice of Biloxi’ taught others how people should be treated

2:16 Scars of pit bull attack remain Pause

2:51 'It was bad': Homeowner describes her son's dog attacking two boys

0:46 Video: Highlights from the Gulf Coast Winter Classic

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:45 Coach: Smith brothers keep getting better

3:41 His hospital staff rushed to fulfill his final wish: to marry his fiancé

1:09 Tracy Hadley to fill crucial role for Southern Miss

2:05 Does pro-life mean pro-Trump?

1:07 Jerry Sandusky speaks out entering the Centre County Courthouse