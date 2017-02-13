‘Voice of Biloxi’ taught others how people should be treated

For Gary Michiels, success was a byproduct of helping others, whether he was selling radio advertising, mentoring young people or delivering vital news during a hurricane.
He loved radio, his adopted hometown of Biloxi, his wife, his three children and his four grandchildren.
Michiels passed away Saturday evening at age 71, seven years after he began suffering from Alzheimer’s disease.
At the radio stations he managed or owned, and the newspaper he ran with his wife, Lisa, Michiels mentored scores of young people.
“It's nuts,” said Keith Sisson, who went to work for at WVMI AM when he was only 16 years old and, within a year, knew enough to run the place on weekends. “He didn't seem to care about my age. He just seemed to care that, ‘Here’s a guy who wants an opportunity and I'm going to teach him how to do it.’”
The co-founder and marketing manager of a commuter airline, Sisson said he applies daily what he learned from Michiels — not so much about radio but about how people should be treated.
Another of his former colleagues at WVMI, hair stylist Leonie Johnston, wrote on Michiels’ Facebook page after he died: “He didn't just teach me to ‘sell advertising,’ he taught me how to help clients succeed and grow. He taught me that, if I focused on their needs, my needs would be met tenfold.”
‘Voice of Biloxi’
Michiels brought talk radio to the Coast when he bought WVMI, working from 4 a.m. well into the night to make it a success.
Johnston still remembers the hurricane that Michiels broadcast through in the 1990s. After he had been in the booth for almost 24 hours, she asked him why he didn’t turn on some music and take a break. He said he had to stay on the air for listeners who might have no other source of information.
A week or so later, a lady stopped by to thank him. She said the storm peeled off most of her roof. She was stuck in a closet with her dogs and a transistor radio. His voice, she said, got her through.
“We were all in tears,” Johnston told the Sun Herald. “He tried to act like it was just what he did. He was always just so humble.”
Michiels, a native of Alexandria, La., discovered Biloxi while stationed at Keesler Air Force Base. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, where he captained an Air Force squadron that serviced the planes spraying Agent Orange. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his service, which included rescuing some of the young men in his squadron who would otherwise have been sprayed. He did so against orders, his wife said.
Lisa Michiels met her husband while working for the city of Biloxi. He agreed to serve on a committee at the historic Saengar Theater. Both were workaholics, so they couldn’t manage a proper date. Instead, they met for lunch. When she forgot her sunglasses in his car, he called to say he was holding them for a ransom.
They went to dinner. The waitress brought her a flower and a note. The note directed her to go to the beach. There, they embraced and literally saw and heard fire works. She is still not sure why there was a fireworks show. It wasn’t a holiday.
When they married in 1991, their families became one — his two sons, Beau and Matthew, and her daughter, Hillary. At Hillary’s request, Gary Michiels adopted her when she was 22 years old.
Gary and Lisa Michiels worked together to run The Bay Press community newspaper and a radio station they leased. And there was always the constant volunteering.
“For 20 years, Gary was the voice of Biloxi, as far as I was concerned,” said close friend Bill Raymond, Biloxi’s historic administrator.
Michiels lent his radio voice to worthy causes as master of ceremonies and auctioneer.
God’s grace
He and Lisa sold the newspaper shortly before Hurricane Katrina. Along with neighbors, they rode out Katrina just a block off the beach on Seal Avenue. The men formed a human chain to pull people from the tide that flooded their street.
“He was the first one who jumped off the porch when I saw the body coming in the water,” Lisa Michiels said. “It wound up being more than one person.”
After the storm, Gary Michiels went to work as a correspondent for Mississippi Public Broadcasting and National Public Radio, covering all manner of stories.
He was having problems with his memory by 2010.
“Gary fought it,” she said. “He tried to convince us it was just stress and depression. After Katrina, we all had a little bit of that.”
He was officially diagnosed in 2013, but Michiels kept going. He let the community know on Facebook about his diagnosis. The Michiels worked with Alzheimer’s Mississippi, educating caregivers and raising thousands of dollars. He also spoke to groups about managing the illness, using notes when he needed.
He continued to get out and about, joining two of his grandchildren just recently for a children’s Mardi Gras parade in Algiers, La. He rode in his wheelchair, a Mardi Gras cap atop his head.
At night, Lisa Michiels said, he sometimes had nightmares about Vietnam, calling out, “They’re just kids.” He talked all the time, she said, because he had talked on the radio for so long. One time, he started calling out numbers, as if he were running an auction.
Michiels was a man of faith. He wrote down many things he wanted his children to remember, instructions about manners, courtesy and kindness.
“God is full of grace,” he wrote. “Live a faithful life.”
