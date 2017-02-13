Making plans for the week? Here are things to do in South Mississippi

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Heart Health Education
Ocean Springs Hospital, U.S. 90. Free. Luncheon series featuring Dr. Mahmoud Zayed of Southern MS Heart Center on heart health. www.singingriverhealthsystem.com.
12:15 p.m.-12:45 p.m.
SHAPE-Up Pascagoula’s weight-loss challenge
Singing River Healthplex, 3101 Denny Ave., Suite 100, Pascagoula. Less than $10 per session if you join as a member; $3,000 cash pot. Learn to eat sensibly for the rest of your life. Eight sessions by a degreed trainer, a meal plan, fitness assessments and cardio tracker. Free additional routines for non-training days. Training slots from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Details: 228-471-1595.
5 p.m. Feb. 13-20
Boot Camp: Evening
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. Cost: $55 entire class. A six-week boot camp for any shape. Instructors will conduct a series of drills, exercising and calisthenics that will take you to the next level of personal fitness. Register online for morning session or evening session. 228-207-1218.
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Feb. 13-14, 16
Swing Ballroom Dance lessons
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. No charge for beginners. Adults interested in beginning ballroom dance may attend and learn to basic dance moves to the melodies of Jazz, R&B and upbeat classical music. Instructor Montrelle Ramey teaches at the Pascagoula Recreational Center. Sign up today at the front desk or call 769-3060.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Feb. 13 and 20
‘Dirt Streets and Demimonde — A History of Brothel Culture,’ Part 1
Pass Christian Historical Society, 201 E. Scenic Drive. Speaker Becky Orfila will give a presentation on “Dirt Streets and Demimonde — A History of Brothel Culture,’ Part 1. Details: 452-7254 or email president@passhistory.org.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Boot Camp: Morning
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. Cost: $55 entire class. A six-week boot camp for any shape. Instructors will conduct drills, exercising and calisthenics that will take you to the next level of personal fitness. Register online. 228-207-1218.
8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Feb. 13, 15 and 17
Black History Month Art Show
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Free annual Art Show featuring local black artists and crafters will run through February. Leroy Williams, pen and ink artwork; Larry Woodson, black & white photography; Chris Harper, woodwork; James Toles, woodwork; and Shakeitha Middleton, pen and ink. Details: 475-7462.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 13-28
Tuesday
Advanced Homeschool Art Class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. This class is for those students who have been in the museum’s homeschool art program and have accomplished clay-working skills. Students must have instructor approval to enroll in class. Details: 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Homeschool Clay Play
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. Class meets each Tuesday, and each week we will focus on a different clay technique and project. All instruction, glazes and firing are included in the class cost. Details: 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org.
10:30 a.m.-noon
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Fees: $25 members/$35 nonmembers. Learn to create necklaces, earrings and bracelets using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Tools and supplies provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is 1 week prior to class. 228-818-2878.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Inspire ME Lunch —Pop Brothers
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport. Cost $12 includes Newk’s box lunch. Join Ron Meyers and friends for the Inspire ME Lunch, a monthly luncheon with community leaders sharing their stories. Our goal is to inspire, encourge and recharge your spirit. Details: 228-284-2449.
11:55 a.m.-12:45 p.m.
Parkinson’s disease support group
Beauvoir United Methodist Church, 2113 E. Pass Road, Biloxi. Pam Loper of Kare-in-Home will discuss the benefits of speech therapy for Parkinson’s disease patients. 228-388-1478.
Noon-1:30 p.m.
Intro to Windows 10
East Hancock County Library, 4545 Shepherd Square, Diamondhead. Get familiar with Windows 10. Discover the features of the Desktop, Aero and Taskbar, then personalize your Desktop and Settings. Bring your own Windows 10 laptop or tablet and your Windows ID and password. Registration required. Details: 228-255-4800.
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Anti-Valentines Day Party for teens
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Free party bashing the mushy holiday. Celebrate 2016’s biggest celebrity breakups, beat the stuffing out of a heart, shoot cute baby Cupids with darts, play unromantic games and music and wolf down un-Valentine treats. Bring your friends and frenemies. Designed for teens in grades seven through 12. Details: 826-5857.
4 p.m.
Mardi Gras Craft Night
Gautier Public Library, 2100 Library Lane. For school age-children and their families. Make jester hats, decorate masks and eat king cake provided by the Friends of the Gautier Library. Registration is suggested, space is limited. Details: 497-4531.
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Beer Pairing Under the Oaks
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Cost $55 nonmembers; $45 members. Chef Cheri is creating a memorable event that will make for a great Valentine’s. Menu: first course, Shrimp Creole over Delta Blues Brown Rice; second course, Potato Roses with Roasted Garlic Aoli; third course, beer-braised beef and mushrooms; fourth course, stout hot chocolate and fresh caramel marshmallows. Details: 228-818-2878.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Starting a Spring Garden
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Christian Stephenson, Hancock County extension agent, will discuss planning and preparing for gardening in the spring including soil management, plant selection and control of early-season pests. Details: 228-467-5282.
6:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Coast Chorale rehearsal
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Coast Chorale (a civic choral ensemble) spring rehearsals have begun. All singers are welcome. Details: 228-324-8213 or 228-467-4538.
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Sharing Made Simple
Moss Point Riverfront Community Center, 4400 Denny St. We want to invite residents growing food to share their fresh local produce with others by donating surplus from their farms, gardens or fruit trees year-round. We want to reduce farm waste and help bridge the gap between hunger and local food sources, making it available to our friends and neighbors. Seniors and families with children will then have access to fresh, healthy, locally grown food they might not be able to afford or aren’t able to grow. Details: 228-218-5239.
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Wednesday
Great Backyard Birds Story Time
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Barbara Bowen, an Audubon birder, will do hands-on demonstrations about how birds eat and fly, and ways to identify them. The program is for all ages. Details: 228-452-4596.
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m.
Starting a Spring Garden
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Christian Stephenson, Hancock County extension agent, will discuss planning and preparing for gardening in the spring including soil management, plant selection and control of early-season pests. Details: 228-452-4596.
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m.
Lymphedema education
Singing River Health System Neuroscience Center, 3603 Bienville Blvd., Ocean Springs. A certified lymphedema specialist reviews lymphedema signs and symptons and how to manage them. Details: 228-818-9620.
4 p.m.-4:45 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play. Great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. Details: 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
Future Tense Southern Food Culture
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Free lecture and film by John T. Edge from Southern Foodways Alliance. The future of Southern food focused on the Gulf Coast, especially on Vietnamese foodways. 228-818-2878.
7 p.m.-8 p.m.
Thursday
Mango Party
Bay St. Louis Library, 312 U.S. 90. Sip a mango smoothie and get acquainted with the library’s new online language-learning tool. Fun lessons in more than 70 languages to take on your computer or mobile device. We will show you how to get started. Use our laptops or bring your own fully charged mobile device and the password for your account (App Store on iPad/iPhone, or Play Store on Android tablets and phones). Registration required. Details: 228-467-5282.
5 p.m.-7 p.m.
Line dancing classes
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. All ages are invited to join Ericka Nicholson for some line dancing fun at the library to learn how to line dance. Details: 228-769-3060.
6 p.m.
Restore Mississippi Sound
The Nourishing Place, 630 Tennessee St., Gulfport. Join us and help us to bring the Mississippi Sound back to its former beauty, health and sustainability.
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Mardi Gras–themed open house
Mississippi Gulf Coast Toastmasters will hold a Mardi Gras–themed open house meeting at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Advanced Manufacturing and Technology Center, 10298 Express Drive, Gulfport. Speaker will be Nelson Ortega, a member of Top Cats Toastmaters Club in Mobile, who competed in the 2015 Toastmasters World Championship of Public Speaking. Doors open at 5:30 p.m. with a reception and refreshments followed at 6 p.m. by presentations and activities. RSVP to lennielatham@bellsouth.net. Details: 228-243-6631
5:30 p.m.-7:15 a.m.
Florida Georgia Line
Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $58. Florida Georgia Line boasts they’re “where country soul meets rock n’ roll.” This dynamic duo, Tyler Hubbard of Monroe, Georgia and Brian Kelley of Ormond Beach, Florida, combines a hard-driving rock sound with modern, mainstream country bent. 228-594-3700.
7 p.m.
Dustin Lynch
Coast Coliseum & Convention Center, 2350 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $46-$410. Florida Georgia Line Dig Your Roots Tour. Dustin Lynch is a country singer/songwriter from Tullahoma, Tenn. Details: 228-594-3700.
7 p.m.
‘A Gathering of Heroes: Stone County Stories’
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Perkinston campus, 51 Main St. General admission $5 at the door. Military, police, firefirefighters, emergency personnel are free. Bring $5 worth of canned goods for admission to be donated to Our Daily Bread food pantry. 601-928-5211.
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Feb. 16-17
‘Hedwig and the Angry Inch’
Biloxi Little Theatre, 220 Lee St. Cost: $20 general admission; $15 student/senior/military. May be inappropriate for children 12 and younger. Details: 228-432-8543 or 4blt.org.
8 p.m.-10 p.m. Feb. 16-18
Friday
Community Resource Fair
Edgewater Mall, 2600 Beach Blvd. Community Resource Fair for Health, Employment, and Inclusion. Information on services that will provide them a better quality of life. Designed to assist veterans, seniors, people with disabilities and families with children but there will be information for everyone. Disability Connection, 228-388-4636.
10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Using the Internet to Get Stuff Done
Kiln Public Library, 17065 Hwy. 603. Learn answers to questions about researching online product reviews, safely shopping online, using Craigslist, buying tickets online, and learning all about the Sharing Economy. Bring your laptop or tablet (recommended) or use one of ours. Registration required. Details: 228-255-1724.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Pottery Wheel Date Night
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per student. Bring your sweetie for a fun night of throwing pots on the pottery wheel. Students will be guided through the process. Choose two pots to keep, which we will glaze and fire and have ready in about two weeks. Please wear clothing appropriate for a clay studio. Details: 228-374-5547.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
NAACP Black History Program
Good Deeds Community Center, 15101 Madison St., Gulfport.
7 p.m.-10 p.m.
Friday-night dinner dances
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. $6 dinner; $10 dance. The Amour Danzar ballroom will provide dinner at 7:30 and casual-dress dance at 8 p.m. Details: 228-324-3730.
7:30 p.m.-10:15 p.m.
AARP Safe Driving Class
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Workbook costs $15 for AARP members and $20 for non-members. Mississippi law requires insurance companies to give seniors who attend an approved driver-safety course a discount on their auto insurance. This four-hour course shows seniors how they must adjust their driving habits as they get older. Details: 452-4596 or 228-432-7816.
8:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
Saturday
Sit, Stay, READ! Children’s Reading Program
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. This free Visiting Pet Teams of South Mississippi program is a fun way for children to improve their communication and reading skills while visiting with a four-legged friend. Reading sessions usually last 30 minutes. Children are rewarded with bookmarks, stickers, or pencils. Children must not be afraid of or be allergic to animals. Details: 228 452-4596.
10:30 a.m.-noon
Mudslingers: Try Your Skills on the Wheel
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per person. Come throw pots on our pottery wheels and see if clay is your new hobby. We will help you create two pots to pick up two weeks from class date. We can ship your work if you live out of town. Wear clothes you can get dirty. Mudslingers who enroll in an ongoing class receive a $25 credit. 228-374-5547.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Potluck for National Federation of the Blind
The Lighthouse for the Blind, 424 34th St., Gulfport. 228-867-1565.
Noon
Hands-on bread workshop
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $30 members, $40 non-members. Learn to mix the right amount of flour to liquid, work the dough and give rise to the perfect loaf of bread. Learn how to make Italian bread, yeast rolls, focaccia and naan. Instructor: Chef Cheri Hiers. Details: 228-818-2878.
Noon-4 p.m.
Family Movie Day
Ocean Springs Municipal Library, 525 Dewey Ave. The movie showcases the story of Kubo and is rated PG. Light refreshments and a popcorn will be provided by the Friends of the Ocean Springs Library. Bring your own snacks and folding chair or blanket. Details: 228-875-1193.
2 p.m.
‘Frozen’ Party for children
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Children may attend this special “Frozen” Party joined by the famous sisters. There will be a sing-along, story time, dance-along, craft time and photos with characters. Dress as a favorite “Frozen” character and enter the costume contest. Open to all ages. Children 10 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. Details: 826-5857.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Meet the Spirits
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $40. Meet the Spirits is a ghost hunt that takes place on the Beauvoir property. Guest will be divided into groups and taken to the different “hot spots” on the property to meet the spirits. Locations include the main home and the cemetery. Details: 228-388-4400.
6 p.m.-1 a.m.
Farmers Market
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave. Details: TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-noon
29th Arbor Day 5K
Biloxi Town Green, U.S. 90. Cost: $16 for GCRC members $17 for nonmembers; $10 for 12 and younger. Promotes healthy lifestyles for all ages, with and without disabilities. The run/walk/roll is optional. Music, snacks, games, art and information on health. People with disabilities will receive information about opportunities for socializing and inclusive sports. The race includes a quarter-mile challenge so everyone can participate, with awards following. Preregister at GulfCoastRunningClub.org and click on the Arbor Day Run.
8 a.m.-noon
Comments