Sound Off for Feb. 12: Dog parks are a bad idea, vet says

Some are confused
An article said the NFL is concerned over the proposed bathroom law in Texas and threatening to withhold future games. I guess this could be the part of the reason some of the the New England Patriots are refusing to go to the White House. They may be part of the confused generation.
Doggone bad idea
I am a veterinarian, and I do not see the attraction of dog parks. Why would you take your healthy dog to a place and expose it to other dogs of unknown vaccination status and unknown temperament? It sounds like dogfight wounds, distemper and parvovirus waiting to happen.
It’s just a ploy
What is Steven Palazzo thinking? Dismantling the EPA is such a bad idea. This country needs checks and balances. Just ask the folks of Flint, Michigan, or even closer to home, the smell and the chemicals from Halter/Signal in the neighborhood surrounding them. All this is a thinly veiled attempt by Palazzo to stay or get in Trump’s good graces.
Help at home
Oprah, Angie, Brad, Madonna and others go to other countries and build fine schools and support free medical, dental and adoption programs? America needs that here. I’m not saying they shouldn’t, but why not in America? Dolly gives books to little ones up to 5 years old in America. Robin helped Mississippi. I admire them. Several billionaires could help children, senior citizens, the homeless. Home is where your heart should be.
Nationalize curriculum
Dumping the schools to the direct responsibility of the states would be a disaster. Every U.S. school should be required to use the same curriculum. A sixth-grader moving to a new state would transfer into the same materials. Put ALL our educational money directly to collating our public schools’ curriculums and create jobs by building or upgrading the schools. Charter schools destroy the very concept of American ideals. Take a pat of butter specified for one slice of bread and spread it on two slices instead — this would result in lack of quality.
Remember?
Abolish the EPA? Rep. Palazzo says he believes in safeguarding our land, air and water, but he must have forgotten a few things. The EPA was established because industry failed to protect these resources. So what makes him think they will do so now? We have bad air in many cities, we have a very large dead zone in the northern Gulf of Mexico and many or our streams are contaminated with bacteria and industrial/agricultural chemicals. The truth is if we want a healthy and clean environment, we need more regulation, not less. I also remind him air and water do not stop at state lines.
Send your Sound Off comments to soundoff@sunherald.com for consideration for publication.
Comments