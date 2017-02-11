Kaitlyn Jones of Paulding, Miss., celebrated her sixth birthday at the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 with her parents, Kristan and Sedrick, and brother, Jaxson, 1.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Beads go out to spectators at the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Paula Klaser of Ocean Springs, left, and her sister, Ellen Ferguson of Orlando call for beads at the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Float riders toss throws at the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Spectators call for beads at the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Spectators call for throws at the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Allison Balducci of Madison, from left, Carmen Taylor of Ocean Springs, Pam Rogers of Madison, and Denise Martin, Amanda Morris and Kristen Selman of Ocean Springs enjoy a house party before the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Children of the World Choir members Ariely, 8, right, of Honduras and Victorious, 9, of Uganda call for beads at the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. The choir will be performing at First Baptist Church in Gulfport on Sunday morning.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Dana Brown, background, watches at the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017 with other family members.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Mardi Gras beads fly from one of the floats at the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
King Fidelity XLII Ray Meyers and Queen Charity XLII Phyllis Necaise ride in the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
A float rider tosses beads at the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Jeff Shepard of Ocean Springs and his son, Dexter, 6, call for beads at the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Snowbird Marilyn Lawless of Jacksonville, Ill., uses a sign to call for beads at the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com
Margie McGraw of Mobile greets Ye Ole Marching Club member Wayne Hughes of Destin, Fla., at the Ocean Springs Elks Mardi Gras parade on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017.
John Fitzhugh
jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com