Would you like Channing Tatum neat or on the rocks?

Sure, actor Channing Tatum is smooth. He probably would say the same about the vodka to which he has attached his name.
Born and Bred Vodka is the result of Tatum’s recent collaboration with Grand Teton Distillery in Idaho. That happens to be the state most associated with the humble potato, which undergoes an alcoholic transformation into vodka.
It’s distilled 20 times, made in small batches “and nourished by the unspoiled glacial water that flows from the Grand Teton mountains,” according to the distillery’s website. For perspective, Smirnoff and Grey Goose both are distilled three times.
Go to the distillery’s website and you’ll see a just-over-3-minutes video that eventually shows a bottle of Born and Bred doubling as a rustic lamp for a carload of built hipsters and their lithe girlfriends around their spark-emitting campfire.
They dance and spin a la Burning Man, they brohug, they walk purposefully somewhere, the girls sit on the guys’ shoulders as if waiting for Mardi Gras beads and one agile guy hops up on an old bridge’s railings and balances above a gorge as he holds a tin cup filled with, we surmise, vodka (do not try this at home).
Yes, Tatum is in the video.
This isn’t the “Magic Mike” star’s first foray into food and drink. He and a business partner have Saints & Sinners, a bar and restaurant, in the New Orleans French Quarter.
He joins a growing list of celebrities who have linked themselves to liquor, including Justin Timberlake (Sauza 901 tequila), Dan Akroyd (Crystal Head vodka), Dave Matthews (Dreaming Tree wine), David Beckham (Haig Club Scotch whiskey) and Bethenny Frankel (Skinnygirl line of spirits).
He’s been spotted occasionally on the Coast in recent years. The Cullman, Alabama, native once lived in Gautier, where his parents owned a pizza shop.
Tammy Smith: 228-896-2130, @Simmiefran1
