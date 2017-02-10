‘See you in court’ and other news you may have missed Thursday

There were moments on Thursday when we could barely keep up with the flurry of news.
Miss something yesterday? We don’t blame you. Here’s your news round-up for Friday morning:
SEE YOU IN COURT, THE SECURITY OF OUR NATION IS AT STAKE!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 9, 2017
Let’s start with the biggie. A federal appeals court refused to reinstate President Trump’s controversial travel ban, which has been on hold since a Seattle judge issued a temporary restraining order. The decision was unanimous. Trump responded via Tweet.
The Mississippi state Senate passed a bill banning sanctuary cities, counties and colleges in the state. Bills to rewrite the formula that determines how Mississippi funds its public schools died in both the House and Senate.
Like The Blind Tiger but live far from the Bay? The restaurant’s new Biloxi location opens today.
A judge in Jackson County declared a mistrial in the case of a former Ocean Springs school bus driver accused of molesting and sexually assaulting an 8-year-old girl who rode his bus. Sergio Sandoval had reportedly fallen ill and the judge ordered a psychiatric competency exam.
