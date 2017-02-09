Kane honored with name on Hancock County building

The dedication and open house for the Robert R. Kane Administration Center marked the official opening of the Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission offices Thursday night.
The 8,000-square-foot building is named after the commission president, a longtime commissioner who is credited with leading business-development efforts in Hancock County after Hurricane Katrina in 2005.
“Robert has been on the commission for 20 years, the last dozen as chairman,” said Hancock County Port and Harbor Commission CEO Bill Cork. “He really has done us an amazing job of leading us through Hurricane Katrina through the expansion of major new corporate interests, huge construction projects.
“He really has been a visionary leader for the commission, and we think this building dedication is a fitting honor for those 20 years of service.”
The building features open spaces, offices and conference areas.
“It’s really a gateway to Hancock County,” Cork said. “It was designed around the idea that as our prospects from all over the world come through Stennis International Airport to visit us, we can bring them through this world-class building, so we can really show off the best of what Hancock County has to offer.”
A boardroom was dedicated to longtime board member and secretary Harry Farve. A conference room was dedicated to Nancy Gex, the first woman appointed commissioner and a former secretary.
Comments