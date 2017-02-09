How to help plant Live Oaks across South Mississippi on Friday

An initiative to plant 100 Lives Oaks across South Mississippi this year will get a push Friday.
The program is part of Gov. Phil Bryant’s Tree Planting Week and is an agreement between the Hancock Bank Perseverance Oaks Program and the Land Trust for The Mississippi Coastal Plain. Several cities have committed to planting trees.
A planting ceremony will be held Friday at 10 a.m. at East North Gulfport Park.
The program started in 2015, on the 10th anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Hancock Bank planted the first Perseverance Oaks saplings, grown from acorns dropped by Long Beach’s 500-year-old Friendship Oak at several Long Beach and Gulfport community green spaces in spring 2016.
Here are other tree planting ceremonies happening Friday:
Waveland
8-9 a.m.
Call Don Siebenkittel at 228-342-0918 for more information.
Moss Point
10 a.m.
Locations include River Front Community Center; Pelican Landing Convention Center and Frederick Street Park
Call Chadwick Smith at 228-366-0445 for more information.
Pass Christian
1 p.m.
Pass Christian City Hall
Call Wes Jones at 228-671-6539 for more information.
Pascagoula
2 p.m.
I.G. Levy Memorial Park
Call David Minkler at 228-627-6474 for more information.
Other cities will plant Live oaks later in February in conjunction with the Perseverance Oaks and LTMCP partnership and local special events, including Bay St. Louis, Biloxi, Gautier, Long Beach, and Ocean Springs.
