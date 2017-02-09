National politics and local crime: Here’s your morning news round-up

Congratulations! The week is half over. (Unless you work this weekend, in which case we’ll still be here to bring you the news.)
If you were too busy working yesterday, here’s what you may have missed:
The U.S. Senate confirmed Sen. Jeff Sessions as attorney general on a 52-47 vote. Plenty are still mad about Sen. Elizabeth Warren being censured for “impugning” Sessions during a Senate debate (an entire collection of “Nevertheless she persisted” clothing, accessories and memes popped up overnight) but Sen. Tim Scott, the body’s only black Republican, mounted a defense of Sessions.
The ongoing saga of Dr. Terry Millette’s departure from Singing River Health System, which many say was mismanaged, occurred Wednesday with at least one patient telling the Sun Herald that she found out from the newspaper, not the hospital, that Millette’s nurse practitioner, who she had an upcoming appointment with, had also been let go.
The Mississippi State Senate passed two bills to add domestic abuse and separation as grounds for divorce while the House passed a bill increasing penalties for committing violence against first responders.
A Biloxi City Council meeting turned into a sort of local episode of “Shark Tank.”
Biloxi Diocese’s ordination and installation of Bishop-designate Louis F. Kihneman scheduled for next week has been postponed because Kihneman has to have surgery.
And in crime news, three men were convicted in a global investigation that was triggered by a Biloxi woman’s complaint. In Hancock County, three men are accused of breaking into a dead man’s home that their friend was watching — the friend was in jail at the time — and throwing a little party.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
Comments