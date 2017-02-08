Here’s your news round-up for Wednesday morning

We hope you survived the storm Tuesday just fine.
Did you pay more attention to staying dry than following the news? Here’s what you may have missed on Tuesday:
It was another day full of political news. Betsy DeVos was confirmed as secretary of education with both of Mississippi’s senators voting in favor. An appeals court heard from two lawyers representing, respectively, the U.S. Department of Justice and Washington state regarding President Trump’s executive order on immigration. The court will decide whether to lift the hold that a district court placed on the travel ban.
On the Coast, approximately 130 people participated in a rally opposing the temporary immigration ban and Trump’s threat to build a wall at the Mexican border at the University of Southern Mississippi’s Gulf Park campus.
A judge in Moss Point sentenced two defendants, a nephew and uncle, on animal abuse charges stemming from a video showing a cat being doused with scalding water. Both men received some jail time and fines, and a judge ordered both to serve 200 hours of community service at the Jackson County Animal Shelter.
A trial began for a former Ocean Springs school bus driver who is accused of inappropriately touching and sexually assaulting a second-grader.
Storms hit South Mississippi but the worst damage was felt in New Orleans.
And, on a busy day in the Mississippi legislature, the bill to keep the BP settlement money on the Coast passed the Senate and now heads to the House.
Regina Zilbermints: 228-896-2340, @RZilbermints
