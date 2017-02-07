Didn’t follow the news on Monday? Here’s what you missed

It was no Super Bowl Sunday but Monday had its fair share of news too.
Moody’s Investor Service placed Mississippi Power Company’s ratings on review for another downgrade after the company announced another extension for placing the Kemper plant into service using lignite.
Need to go car shopping? Mandal Buick GMC opened Monday in D’Iberville. And right next to it, Galleria BMW, the first new BMW dealership location in 32 years, will debut this spring.
If you’ve been keeping up with the story of Dr. Terry Millette, a long-time neurologist who was forced out of his practice at Singing River Health System, his former patients said Monday they still have little recourse and are still getting sicker.
In crime news, a Bayou View resident helped the Department of Marine Resources catch two people accused of theft after he saw what appeared to be his own stolen boat motor on Craigslist. A Perkinston man who threatened to detonate a bomb if authorities approached his home pleaded guilty. And a Moss Point man was arrested after hitting a church sign with his car — and breaking his nose — while fleeing law enforcement.
A Jackson County grand jury cleared several deputies of wrong-doing in an officer-involved shooting last year.
And in national political news, a federal appeals court is set to hear arguments today on whether to restore President Trump’s controversial immigration order, while Democrats planned to hold the Senate floor overnight last night in an attempt to convince one more Republican senator to flip and vote ‘no’ on Betsy DeVos’ confirmation.
