Married in middle school: Florida girl a ‘bride' at 13

1:42 The Mississippi Sound is a healthy body of water Pause

2:09 Gang activity tends to be violent

1:31 Vibrio can't keep a good Santa down

0:36 Former Hancock coach led from courtroom in cuffs after sentencing

2:49 Bo knows luxury cars

2:11 First half Super Bowl highlights of a Patriots fan

0:49 You won't believe what's in this tree

0:31 It's a 10: 4 Years of Awful Hair

2:16 Nurse tells county leaders of confusion involving Millette's departure