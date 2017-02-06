Things to do this week in South Mississippi

Please submit your event information online. Go to calendar.sunherald.com and click on Add Event. The submission deadline for print is noon the previous Monday.
Monday
Republican Women’s Club
Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College Jackson County campus, 2300 U.S. 90, Gautier. Lunch will begin at 11:30 am with the program at noon. Email jcrw1@hotmail.com or 228-497-9602.
11:30 a.m.-1 p.m.
SHAPE-Up Pascagoula’s weight-loss challenge
Singing River Healthplex, 3101 Denny Ave., Suite 100, Pascagoula. Less than $10 per session if you join as a member; $3,000 cash pot. Learn to eat sensibly for the rest of your life. Eight sessions by a degreed trainer, a meal plan, fitness assessments and cardio tracker. Free additional routines for non-training days. Training slots from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. Details: 228-471-1595.
5 p.m. through Feb. 10
Boot Camp: Evening
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. Cost: $55 entire class. A six-week boot camp for any shape. Instructors will conduct a series of drills, exercising and calisthenics that will take you to the next level of personal fitness. Register online for morning session or evening session. 228-207-1218.
5:30 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Feb. 6-7, 9 and 13
Swing Dance lessons
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St., Pascagoula. No charge for beginners. Adults interested in beginning ballroom dance may attend and learn to basic dance moves to the melodies of Jazz, R&B, and upbeat classical music. Use dance styles of swing and ballroom. Instructor Montrelle Ramey teaches at the Pascagoula Recreational Center. Sign up today at the front desk or call 769-3060.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Boot Camp: Morning
Salvation Army Kroc Center, 575 Division St., Biloxi. Cost: $55 entire class. A six-week boot camp for any shape. Instructors will conduct drills, exercising and calisthenics that will take you to the next level of personal fitness. Register online. 228-207-1218.
8:30 a.m.-9:30 a.m. Feb. 6, 8,10 and 13
Art in Mind
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. The aim is to make art accessible to people with Alzheimer’s or related dementia and provide a meaningful experience that helps participants connect with art. Details: 228-236-7211 or kmoran@alzms.org or 228-374-5547.
9 a.m.-noon
Black History Month Art Show
Ina Thompson Moss Point Library, 4119 Bellview St. Free annual art show featuring local black artists and crafters will run through February. Leroy Williams, pen and ink artwork; Larry Woodson, black & white photography; Chris Harper, woodwork; James Toles, woodwork; and Shakeitha Middleton, pen and ink. Details: 475-7462.
9 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 6 through 27
Tuesday
Advanced Homeschool Art Class
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. This class is for those students who have been in the museum’s homeschool art program and have accomplished clay-working skills. Students must have approval from the instructor to enroll in class. Details: 228-374-5547. georgeohr.org.
1 p.m.-2:30 p.m.
Homeschool Clay Play
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $12 per student. Class meets each Tuesday, and each week we will focus on a different clay technique and project. All instruction, glazes, and firing are included in the class cost. Details: 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org.
10:30 a.m.-noon
Beaded Jewelry Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. Fees: $25 members/$35 nonmembers. Learn to design and create jewelry using Swarovski and Czech crystals, glass, wood, ceramic beads; natural stones, cultured pearls, sterling silver and pewter charms, pendants, etc. Create necklaces, earrings and bracelets to take home. Tools and supplies provided and included in the fee. Instructor: Shirley Cahela. Registration deadline is 1 week prior to class. 228-818-2878.
10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Culinary Fun Class
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $25. Oatmeal is not just for breakfast. Join Chef Cheri for a hands-on experience in making the perfect oatmeal cream pie. 228-818-2878.
3:30 p.m.-5 p.m.
Parenting: Only the Strong Survive
Biloxi Family Resource Center Lopez Elementary, 140 St. John Ave. Free parenting training classes designed for parents/caregivers of children ages 2-12. Free dinner and child-care services. Details: 228-297-6808 or www.excelby5.com/biloxi.
5 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Sharing Made Simple
Moss Point Riverfront Community Center, 4400 Denny St. We want to invite residents growing food to share their fresh local produce with others by donating surplus from their farms, gardens or fruit trees year-round. We want to reduce farm waste and help bridge the gap between hunger and local food sources, making it available to our friends and neighbors. Seniors and families with children will then have access to fresh, healthy, locally grown food they might not be able to afford or aren’t able to grow. Details: 228-218-5239.
8 a.m.-11 a.m.
Wednesday
Workshop: Work Flow
Almost Circle Gallery, 128 Rue Magnolia, Biloxi. $10. Yoga and art therapy to help transform your work day. Come learn some gentle yoga sequences with Summer Baldwin. Then attend a short therapeutic art project with Julia Reyes.
Noon-1 p.m.
Women of Wisdom Luncheon
Knight Nonprofit Center, 11975 Seaway Road, Gulfport. Free to attend or enjoy catered lunch for $10 all inclusive. Speaker: Wanda Hilliard. Networking begins at 11:45 a.m. followed by lunch. Details: 228-284-2449 or www.wowgulfcoast.com.
12 p.m.-1 p.m.
Historical Society of Gulfport presentation
West Side Community Center, 4006 8th Street, Gulfport. The Historical Society of Gulfport will host Isiah Edwards, who will discuss his research on the Louisiana Native Guard at Ship Island and other local black military history. Details: 228-861-6600.
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Gulfport Table Tennis Club
Herbert Wilson Recreation Center, 3225 Hancock Ave., Gulfport. Free to play. Great exercise for seniors and competition for skilled players. Details: 228-868-5777.
6 p.m.-9 p.m.
AARP Driver Safety Class
Pascagoula Senior Center, 1912 Live Oak Ave. Cost: $15 AARP members $20 nonmembers. Details: 228-769-8329.
8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Thursday
Valentine Coloring for Adults
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Ages 17 and older will enjoy music, winter-themed bookmarks and coloring pages. Relax, unwind, socialize and enjoy light refreshments. Details: 826-5857.
2 p.m.-4 p.m.
Line dancing classes
Pascagoula Public Library, 3214 Pascagoula St. All ages are invited to join Ericka Nicholson to learn how to line dance. Start dancing to all types of music. Details: 228-769-3060.
6 p.m.
Historical Society of Gulfport presentation
West Side Community Center, 4006 8th Street, Gulfport. Presentation on the “History of the Native Guard in Mississippi.” Details: 228-861-6600.
6 p.m.-7 p.m.
Book Illustration Exhibit
Pass Christian Public Library, 111 Hiern Ave. Chuck Galey has drawn all his life. He has illustrated more than 70 educational books and 11 children’s books, including one he authored. The gallery talk will include a presentation about illustrating picture books. Galey also will sign books. Details: 228-452-4596.
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Taste of Jackson County
Pelican Landing Conference Center, 6217 Mississippi 613, Moss Point. Cost: $45 per ticket, advance only. Hosted by The Jackson County Chamber of Commerce. Must be at least 21. More than 15 restaurants will be featured with a variety of food and beverages. The Sicily Swing Trio will play. Companies are encouraged to consider sponsorship. Details: 228-762-3391 or 228-475-1406.
6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m.
Friday
Artist demonstration
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Free. Features our visiting artist, Ken Worstall from Pennsylvania, who joins our studio for a few months each year. Come watch his interesting technique of slab work using cardboard forms as substructures and learn some new skills.228-374-5547.
10 a.m.-noon
Valentine Family Cooking Class
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $12.50 per person. Enjoy making Valentines for your special someone and creating memories in the kitchen with your children. Menu includes heart-shaped toastie sandwiches, strawberries, marshmallow, brownie kabobs, Cupids’ cloud dessert and a love potion to sip. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
Pottery Wheel Date Night
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $25 per student. Bring your sweetie for a fun night of throwing pots on the pottery wheel. Students will be guided through the process. Choose two pots to keep, which we will glaze and fire and have ready in about two weeks. Please wear clothing appropriate for a clay studio. Details: 228-374-5547.
6 p.m.-8 p.m.
Arbor Day Tree Giveaway
Harrison County Soil & Water Conservation District, 12238 Ashley Drive, Gulfport. For landowners in Harrison County. 228-831-1647.
7:30 a.m.-2 p.m.
Valentine’s Day Event
Amour Danzar Ballroom, 9355 County Farm Road, Gulfport. Cost: $35 dinner/dance or $15 dance. B.Y.O.B. Details: 228-324-3730.
7 p.m.-8 p.m., 8 p.m.-11 p.m.
Saturday
MS Gulf Coast Daylily Society meeting
Vancleave Public Library, 12604 Mississippi 57. Jeff and Elizabeth Salter at our first meeting. Meet and greet at 1:30 pm with a business meeting and program to follow. Details: 228-826-5596.
1:30 p.m.-4 p.m.
Mardi Gras celebration
Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave., Gulfport. $10 per person. Dress up in your favorite costume and enjoy Mardi Gras-themed music, bingo, art activities, karaoke, face painting along with a children’s parade. Bring your own decorated bike, trike or wagon for the parade with our grand marshal, the Chick-fil-A cow. 228-897-6039. www.lmdc.org
10 a.m.-noon
Pilgrimage to Tomb of Unknown Confederate Solider
Beauvoir, 2244 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. Presentation and wreath ceremony to honor fallen Civil War veterans. Details: 228-388-4400.
11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Second Saturday Artwalk
Old Town Bay St. Louis, Historic District. Old Town stays lively all day, with many merchants and restaurants offering specials. Each month, one or two Old Town businesses take the spotlight as Hot Spots.
4 p.m.-8 p.m.
Pre-Theater Dinner
Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center, 1600 Government St., Ocean Springs. $35 members; $45 nonmembers. Join Chef Cheri for a night of Russian cuisine. Enjoy a delicious dinner prior to Katya Grineva’s concert. Menu: Shashlik (lamb shish kabobs with tomato sauce). Details: 228-818-2878.
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m.
Gospel Singing
Mount Calvary Baptist Church, 10314 Canal Road, Gulfport. New Sunny South of Hattiesburg, William and the Harmony Dove, The Martin Singers of Laurel. 228-832-7131.
6 p.m.
A night of worship and rest
Main Street United Methodist Church, 162 Main St., Bay St. Louis. Join us at Main Street United Methodist Church, Bay St. Louis, for song, scripture, prayer, and communion each Second Saturday at 6 p.m. Each service is led by different local musicians. 228-467-4538. mainstumcbsl.org
6 p.m.-6:45 p.m.
Open The Door For Three
First United Methodist Church, 2301 15th St., Gulfport. $10 adults; $10 students. Members of this high-energy Irish trio are veterans and mainstays of the Celtic music scene around the world. Details: 228-863-0047 or www.arts.fumc-gulfport.org.
7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Farmers Market
Farmers Market at Long Beach, 310 Jeff Davis Ave. Details: TFMatLongBeach@gmail.com.
8 a.m.-noon
Clay Whistle Workshop
Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art, 386 Beach Blvd., Biloxi. $22 per student. Workshop explores the ancient art form of sculptural clay whistles. Create unique, functional whistles in the forms of humans and animals. All experience levels are welcome. Your work will be ready to pick up in two weeks. 228-374-5547 or georgeohr.org.
9:30 a.m.-noon
Sunday
Music at St. Patricks
St. Patrick’s Episcopal Church, 310 Cleveland Ave., Long Beach. Sibyl Child, soprano, and John Paul, accompanist, will present a concert of songs by Claude Debussy. Free wine and hors d’oeuvres. Any offerings given will be used for the ministries of St. Patrick’s.
4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
Comments