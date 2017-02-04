Child Find program wants to help disabled students

Child Find is an ongoing effort to identify and evaluate South Mississippi schoolchildren with disabilities.
Early identification of children in need of special education is the goal. The information from parents and agencies helps to determine program needs and make free public education available to all disabled children.
Each school district provides services for speech and language disabilities, autism, traumatic brain injuries, learning disabilities, intellectual disabilities, visual or hearing impairments, developmental delays, orthopedic impairments, other health impairments and emotional disabilities and combinations of some disabilities.
Parents or guardians of disabled children or youth who are not receiving services are encouraged to contact the Child Find coordinator in their districts for information.
▪ Bay St. Louis-Waveland: Kristen Ladner, 200 North Second St., Bay St. Louis, 39520 228-467-1021
▪ Biloxi: Georgene Johnson, P.O. Box 168, 228-435-4600
▪ George County: Donna Dixon, 5152 Main St., Lucedale, 601-766-6365
▪ Gulfport: Jennifer Moak, 2014 Pass Road, 228-865-4686
▪ Hancock County: Kelly Schwartz, 17304 Mississippi 603, Kiln, 228-466-6340
▪ Harrison County: Rhonda Williams, 16049 Orange Grove Road, Gulfport, 228-832-9344
▪ Jackson County: Stewart Hurley, P.O. Box 5248 , Vancleave, 228-826-1757
▪ Long Beach: Kathleen Hodgins, 111 Quarles St., 228-864-8085
▪ Moss Point: Gennette Kimber, 4924 Church St., 228-475-4558
▪ Ocean Springs: Grant Dickinson, P. O. Box 7002, 228-875-5782
▪ Pascagoula: Patricia Keaney, P.O. Box 250, 228-938-6488
▪ Pass Christian: Doris Flettrich, 6457 Kiln-DeLisle Road, 228-255-6205
▪ Pearl River County: Mike Posey, 7391 U.S. 11, Carriere, 601-798-1912
▪ Picayune: Diane Wise, 622 Goodyear Blvd., 601-798-4555
▪ Poplarville: Shannon Anderson 302 S. Julia St., 601-795-6153
▪ Stone County: Shauna Breland, 214 Critz St., Wiggins, 601-928-7247
