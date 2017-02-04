Rekindled fire consumes more acreage north of Long Beach

Firefighters contained a brush fire Saturday north of Long Beach that had rekindled from Tuesday, consuming an estimated total of 500 acres of field and woodland.
Harrison County Fire Chief Pat Sullivan said crews from several departments brought the blaze under control shortly before 5 p.m.
Mississippi Forestry Commission crews dug fire breaks in the surrounding land to keep the fire from spreading, Sullivan said.
The blaze began Tuesday just north of 28th Street and south of Interstate 10. A large amount of acreage had burned as the fire spread north toward I-10 until crews extinguished the flames later that evening.
Firefighters had to return to the area Saturday after dry brush rekindled, burning about 50 acres and threatening four homes. Crews were able to stop the blaze from approaching the homes, Sullivan said.
Fire crews from Lizana, Gulfport, Harrison County, Long Beach and the Mississippi Forestry Commission battled the blaze.
