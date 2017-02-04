Gulf Coast Carnival Association royal court counts down to Mardi Gras

Meet the 2017 Gulf Coast Carnival Association’s royal court.
The royal court is usually the first clue as to the identities of King d’Iberville and Queen Ixolib.
In Sunday’s Your Life section, you will find biographies of each duke and maid and the flag bearers and key presenter.
On the evening of Feb. 25, be sure to check SunHerald.com for the official announcement of King d’Iberville and Queen Ixolib and see profiles and pictures. Pick up a copy of the Feb. 26 Sun Herald to read more about them.
The Gulf Coast Carnival Association Ball will be held at the Mississippi Coast Coliseum and Convention Center in Biloxi on Feb. 27. Doors will open at 7 p.m.
The GCCA Mardi Gras parade will roll in Biloxi at 1 p.m. on Feb. 28, which is Fat Tuesday.
