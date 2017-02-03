Man wounded by shots fired through floor from apartment above

A Natchez man was wounded Tuesday night someone in the apartment above fired several shots through the floor.
Natchez Police Chief Daniel White said a 21-year-old man was standing in front of his refrigerator in his apartment at Holiday Apartments when he heard seven or eight gunshots shortly before midnight.
White said the man realized he had been shot in the arm and contacted authorities.
A bullet entered one side of his arm and exited the other. A Natchez police officer put a tourniquet on to control bleeding, White said. The man was airlifted to a Jackson hospital Tuesday night.
White said he was unsure of the man’s condition Wednesday.
White said Michael Haywood, 35, was arrested Wednesday on an aggravated assault charge.
Haywood was at a woman’s apartment, possibly intoxicated, and reportedly fired the shots through the floor. White said an argument could be heard coming from the apartment prior to the shooting.
Haywood was being held in the Natchez City Jail on Wednesday without a bond. It is unclear whether he has an attorney.
Tuesday’s incident marks the third shooting in Natchez and Adams County since Monday.
Comments