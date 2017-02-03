His fifth DUI conviction leads to 25-year sentence in woman’s death

Circuit Judge Claiborne McDonald IV has sentenced a Carriere man to 25 years in prison after he killed a passenger in another vehicle while he was driving under the influence.
The case involved the fifth DUI conviction for Walter Dewayne Sanford, 52, a news release from District Attorney Hal Kittrell said.
Sanford hit another car Nov. 20, 2014, on Interstate 59. The accident killed Teresa Spiers, whose age was not included in the news release.
Kittrell said investigative work by the Picayune Police Department, with prosecution by Assistant District Attorneys Michael Horan and Lisa Beech McGlofin, led to the conviction and sentence.
Mississippians face felony charges for driving under the influence only if it is their third conviction in five years, or if they cause permanent disability or death while driving drunk. In October, a new law took effect that allows for a felony charge when someone receives a fourth DUI, regardless of when the previous DUIs occurred.
