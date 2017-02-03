Dangerous bridges and heated phone calls: Here’s your Friday news round-up

Good morning.
Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow so we’re in for six more weeks of winter. If this week is winter, though, we’re not sure we mind.
Here’s some other news you may have missed on Thursday in our Friday morning round-up:
Six of the 22 railroad crossings in Biloxi may soon be closed, many in the area of East Biloxi where vehicles can get stuck on tracks because of the steep incline of the road.
Dual Recover Anonymous is now offering meetings in D’Iberville and Ocean Springs. The program is an option for people with both chemical dependency and psychiatric illness.
In crime news, seven members or associates of the Black Gangster Disciples from George and Greene counties were arrested on federal drug charges. Jackson County authorities found $81,000 worth of cocaine hidden in a truck during a traffic stop. And authorities were investigating two shootings in Hancock County that appeared to be connected.
The Gulfport Sports Hall of Fame announced 12 inductees for the class of 2017.
In New York, hundreds of ethnic Yemenis who operate corner bodegas and neighborhood delis closed shop Thursday to protest President Donald’s Trump travel ban on people from seven countries, including Yemen. Fallout continued over Trump’s reportedly contentious phone conversation the previous night with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull. The U.S. Senate approved eliminating a rule to prevent coal mining debris from being dumped into nearby streams while the House backed a resolution that would remove extended background checks for gun purchasers by some social security recipients with mental disabilities.
And an MDOT commissioner said Mississippi’s roads and bridges have reached crisis level.
