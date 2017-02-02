United Way plans 2nd annual Dragon Boat Festival in April

In 2016, the United Way of South Mississippi hosted the area’s first Gulf Coast Dragon Boat Festival.
United Way hopes its new fundraiser will be a staple among festivalgoers and friendly competitors.
Registration is open for the 2017 Dragon Boat Festival, which will be April 29 at The Dock Bar & Grill in Gulfport.
The cost for each 20-person boat is $1,500. The cost is $1,250 for nonprofit organizations. Sponsorship levels range from $200 to $8,000.
The festival is free to attend and will offer a children’s area, live music, a performance by the Biloxi Lions Club Dragon Dancers, a costume contest, a steerer’s auction and much more.
Sun Herald
Comments